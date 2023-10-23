Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh arrested over Tiger claw locket

    In an unprecedented twist, "Bigg Boss" contestant Varthuru Santosh was arrested for wearing a tiger claw locket, violating the Wildlife Protection Act. He was taken from the show's house by forest officials. Bengaluru Forest Officer Ravindra confirmed the arrest, and Santosh faces charges, set to be presented before a Magistrate today.

    In an unprecedented turn of events, the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" has made headlines as one of its contestants, Varthur Santosh, was arrested, marking a first in the history of the show.

    The arrest came on charges related to wearing a locket made from tiger claws, an act in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act. Varthur Santosh, who had been in trouble with the Ramohalli Forest Officers prior to his arrest, was taken out of the Bigg Boss house by authorities.

    Varthur Santosh was wearing a locket with a tiger claw around his neck, which was caught on video during the show. An FIR was filed in response to this incident, leading to the forest officials taking swift action.

    He is currently under interrogation by forest officials. Authorities are probing the origin and purpose of the alleged tiger claw pendant. The item is set to be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine its authenticity as a tiger claw or from another animal. An FIR has been filed under non-bailable sections.

    Forest department officials, specifically from the Bengaluru Forest Department and Kaggalipur Forest Department, ventured to the Bigg Boss house to detain Varthuru Santosh. Presently, he is under interrogation by the forest officials.

    Bengaluru Forest Protection Officer Ravindra confirmed the arrest and revealed that Varthuru Santosh is scheduled to be presented before a Magistrate today to address the charges brought against him.

