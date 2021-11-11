Bigg Boss 15: Was Afsana Khan cheated by housemates? Here is what had happened

In yet another dramatic episode of Bigg Boss 15, Afsana Khan was seen creating a ruckus inside the house. While snapping at every contestant, she spoke of how she was betrayed and cheated, as she broke down.

There seems to be no end to the drama in the Bigg Boss house. On the Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 15, singer viewers saw singer Afsana Khan throwing massive fits around the house in anger. What is the reason you ask? Well, the ‘VIP Zone’ is prestigious in the eyes of all the contestants, including Afsana. Everyone wants to be a part of the zone which may get them a direct entry into the finale. While Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat have been able to secure their spots in the elite club, Afsana was trying to get a place too. And for that, she tried playing her own game.

All four- Tejasswi, Karan, Nishant and Umar have become ‘Sanchalaks’ for a task that will give a chance to other contestants to enter the VIP zone as well. Afsana thought of playing her game and approached the four ‘elites’ to crack a deal. She asked the four to favour her during the task so that she could also become a VIP. However, the plan did not go according to Afsana’s game.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know

Sooner, Afsana realise that she was played on by the four VIPs. The four elites had a separate deal with another contestant. This made Afasana felt betrayed by the four. She broke down and started crying, creating a ruckus inside the Bigg Boss house. The housemates tried to calm the sobbing Afsana but she continued shouting at everyone.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht emerged as a ‘Lone Warrior’, here is how

Amidst all this heated drama that took place, there were also some light and adorable moments on the show. Actor Jay Bhanushali was seen talking about how he met his wife Mahhi Vij to Bigg Boss’ love birds Karan and Tejasswi inside the club. Jay revealed how he struggled to seek Mahhi’s attention. The latter took months to finally respond to Jay, said the actor, adding that he also tried ignoring Mahhi after they met only to see if she comes back to him or not. Upon this, Tejasswi was quick to ask Karan if he would also ignore her the way Jay ignored Mahhi, to which Karan obviously denied.