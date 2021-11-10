  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know

    Indian television world’s one of the most controversial reality shows, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ does not seem to be going down well with the audiences. Despite the drama that the show has to offer – from love angles to ugly fights – it somehow is not able to keep the audiences glued. The latest reports about the show may upset its viewers even more. Continue reading to find out the details.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 7:13 PM IST
    From showing love stories blooming inside the house to ugly spats among contestants, Bigg Boss 15 has provided a lot of drama for the viewers to watch. Over the years, the show has gone down to become one of the most controversial reality shows of all time for all the juicy drama that it has to offer. However, the 15th season of this reality being hosted by Salman Khan seems to be failing in front of its viewers, as reports suggest that the show’s TRP ratings are continuously falling.

    According to the reports, due to the constantly decreasing TRP ratings, the makers are possibly preparing to wrap up the show before its scheduled time of February 2022. Several media reports also suggest that apart from the hefty fees of Salman Khan, the budget of the show has reached about a whopping Rs 500 crores. This budget includes the price paid to the contestants as well as the money spent on creating the set. This figure is clearly much more than what big banner films are made of.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15 finale: Will contestants get entry via VIP zone? 

    The makers o the show also brought two wildcard entries – Raquesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin, to up its TRP games. However, this trick also failed to bring anything positivity in terms of the TRP. While Raquesh had to quit the show mid-way due to health issues, singer Afsana Khan is also said to have been eliminated for ‘self-hurt caused due to a panic attack.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan use a knife on herself on sets of show?

    Although the makers adopted all the tricks in the book to make the show a hit and increase its TRP, they still have not yet managed to reach the top-5 in the TRP list even once. It is being said that now the special episode which features Salman, 'Weekend Ka Vaar', is not gaining much TRPs. Therefore, the makers are on plans of ending the show before its scheduled time.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 7:13 PM IST
