Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset on Karan Kundrra: I am not your girlfriend

Tejasswi Prakash who is a popular contestant in the Bigg Boss 15 house has been upset wioth Karan Kundrra lately. Read to know about the same. Both Karan and Tejasswi are playing the game well.

Post the double elimination of Bigg Boss 15 couple nation of love birds Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 15 house has become intense now. The latest episode had shown that Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi Prakash talking about feeling left out in the episode as the participants of Junglewaasis are reducing. She also disagreed with Karan Kundrra and told him that she feels lonely in the home. She also said that Karan was her only solace with whom she could talk but now he has other people to talk.

When he tried explaining to her about the conversation he had with Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi said that she does not have to know everything as she is not his girlfriend. Although, at night, he tried to explain to Tejasswi that talking to Shamita is easy as he was not trying to impress her. Although with Tejasswi, things were a bit different.

On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali did not seem to have a good rapport with Vishal and had asked him to be away from his quarrels. On the other side, Bigg Boss had given the contestants a reality check by punishing them for breaking the rules of the house.



They were seen taking things for granted, and so they were taught a lesson. As the participants gathered for the next task that got them to this week's food ration, Bigg Boss termed it as mid-task and left them with limited food items for the participants. The task was aborted as Afsana was sleeping in between, and Shamita was seen talking in English. This had created a massive fight in the house. Jay had become angry with Afsana and Shamita's behaviour and had also screamed at them. Shamita screamed in English saying, "Ghar se bahar hi kardo mujhe".