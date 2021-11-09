  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset on Karan Kundrra: I am not your girlfriend

    Tejasswi Prakash who is a popular contestant in the Bigg Boss 15 house has been upset wioth Karan Kundrra lately. Read to know about the same. Both Karan and Tejasswi are playing the game well.

    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset on Karan Kundrra: I am not your girlfriend SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 5:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Post the double elimination of Bigg Boss 15 couple nation of love birds Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 15 house has become intense now. The latest episode had shown that Vishal Kotian and  Tejasswi Prakash talking about feeling left out in the episode as the participants of Junglewaasis are reducing. She also disagreed with Karan Kundrra and told him that she feels lonely in the home. She also said that Karan was her only solace with whom she could talk but now he has other people to talk.

    When he tried explaining to her about the conversation he had with Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi said that she does not have to know everything as she is not his girlfriend. Although, at night, he tried to explain to Tejasswi that talking to Shamita is easy as he was not trying to impress her. Although with Tejasswi, things were a bit different.

    On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali did not seem to have a good rapport with Vishal and had asked him to be away from his quarrels. On the other side, Bigg Boss had given the contestants a reality check by punishing them for breaking the rules of the house. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal go on official date? [DETAILS INSIDE]
     

    They were seen taking things for granted, and so they were taught a lesson. As the participants gathered for the next task that got them to this week's food ration, Bigg Boss termed it as mid-task and left them with limited food items for the participants. The task was aborted as Afsana was sleeping in between, and Shamita was seen talking in English. This had created a massive fight in the house. Jay had become angry with  Afsana and Shamita's behaviour and had also screamed at them. Shamita screamed in English saying, "Ghar se bahar hi kardo mujhe". Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal go on official date? [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal go on official date? [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said DRB

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said

    Video Icon
    Chhath Puja 2021: Top 5 famous songs you must include in your playlist SCJ

    Chhath Puja 2021: Top 5 famous songs you must include in your playlist

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets slammed by viewers, here's why SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets slammed by viewers, here's why

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Nishant Bhat, read on to know who got eliminated the show-drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Nishant Bhat, read on to know who got eliminated the show

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option allows passengers to pay fare in instalments gcw

    SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option, allows passengers to pay fare in instalments

    Video Icon
    Shruti Haasan leather jacket is all you need this winter season see photos - drb

    Shruti Haasan’s leather jacket is all you need this winter season; see photos

    Video Icon
    China delivers largest most advanced warship to Pakistan navy gcw

    China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan navy

    Video Icon
    Worst case: Canadian becomes world's first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from climate change-dnm

    Worst case: Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to replace MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to replace MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper?

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon