    Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal go on official date? [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Love birds Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer's journey in the Bigg Boss house has ended. Did the couple go on a date post the Bigg Boss eviction? Here's what we know about the same.

    Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal go on official date? [DETAILS INSIDE]
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 12:00 AM IST
    Bigg Boss 15 is getting amazing every day. We had seen double evictions occurring in the home. It was none other than love birds  Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, whose journey in the Bigg Boss house has ended. For the unversed, Ieshaan had proposed Meisha in the Bigg Boss house. He had gone on his knees to tell her that he loves her. They were also seen dancing on Ishq Vala Love song. Now isn't that really filmy?

    During an exclusive interaction with BollywoodLife, Meisha spoke about her relationship and future goals with Ieshaan. She revealed that last night she had gone on a date with  Ieshaan. She also said that she was getting to know him. They had open conversations without thinking about the camera. 

    Talking about her feelings for Ieshaan she said that everything had happened very fast. Their bond just became very strong, and they have no idea how their relationship progressed. A few days back, the show's makers had released a promo where Rajiv was seen giving gyan to his friend Ieshaan, who is madly in love with Meishaa. Ieshaan had also confessed his love for her on national television. She further said that she bid Bigg Boss goodbye with a heavy heart. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said

    Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal go on official date? [DETAILS INSIDE]

    In the freshly minted video posted by Colors channel Rajiv was seen telling Ieshaan that he has known you for a very long time and one cannot fall in love in three days. He did not expect this from him as he keeps falling in love multiple times. He was acting foolish. Also read: Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan: 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss

    Apart from Rajiv even the host of the show Salman and guest Farah Khan have mocked Ieshaan for his speedy romance and had even warned them from getting intimate on the national television.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 12:00 AM IST
