Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal reacts to returning as wildcard entry; says its like ‘revisiting an old chapter'

Shakti actor, Simba Nagpal who is known for his great acting skills and good looks, has been speculated to re-enter the Bigg Boss 15 house once again. Simba had been one of the most loved contestants of the Bigg Boss house, especially admired for his calm behaviour.

Amidst speculations that Simba Nagpal will once again be seen as a housemate in Bigg Boss 15, as the show inches towards its finale, we reached out to the actor to see what he has to say about the ongoing speculations. Read on to know more.

Ever since the rumours of his return to the show have been doing rounds, Simba Nagpal’s fans have been eager on seeing him back in action in the house. When we asked if the actor will be entering the reality show once again, Simba Nagpal has said that he will not be returning.

The actor did meet the reality show’s creative team though, in this regard. Speaking of it, Simba Nagpal said, "A few days ago, I had a meeting with the creative team of the reality show. And I realised that I cannot shout or scream. I mean I can present my views, justify my actions and make someone understand. But that does not demand raising my voice. I feel it is the mark of a weak mind, who can’t control his temper. I can’t fight unnecessarily. People look up to celebrities, who participate in the show, and we are not setting a good example by resorting to these ugly fights.”

Talking about his field of interest, the actor said, "I am an actor and passionate about acting. I am in talks for some projects. While Bigg Boss has been great but going back is like revisiting an old chapter. I was overwhelmed after stepping out of the house and overcame those emotions gradually.” The handsome actor who won hearts with his stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house, is now looking to do something substantial for his next project.

