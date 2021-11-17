Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out

Shilpa Shetty's younger sister Shamita Shetty follows a strict diet. Read to know about the same. The actress rose to fame because of her presence in Bigg Boss OTT and now is in the headlines because of her presence in Bigg Boss 15.

Shilpa Shetty's younger sister Shamita Shetty has been creating news because of her presence in Bigg Boss 15. It was in Bigg Boss OTT, that she had become a final participant because of which she had got the chance to enter the next season. The controversial reality show is known for its celebrity drama, controversies and buzz. It had seen Afsana Khan's mental breakdown and what garnered more attention was Shamita's obsession over gluten-free food. Netizens had often wondered why she followed a specific diet.

One of the episodes in Bigg Boss OTT also saw the fight between Shamita and Akshara Singh over gluten-free granules. According to Shamita, it was sent for her and Neha Bhasin. Shamita had lost her calm and spoken about her medical condition, something which she had been fighting for many years. She had said that she could not eat regular food.

Shamita reportedly follows a gluten-free diet. Many experts believe that gluten sensitivity is an issue common among people with digestive complications and gluten intolerance.

According to a study published in the journal named Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, 65 per cent of the patients suffering from gastrointestinal symptoms got relief from a gluten-free diet. To talk about gluten, it is a protein found in grains like wheat, barley and rye. It also exists in breads, phulka/chapathi, pasta,cakes, biscuits, rye, barley, soup base, beer, candy, to name a few. A lot of people opt for not intaking gluten in their diet and instead look for substitutes. It is important that a gastroenterologist does thorough checking to check for gluten sensitivity.

A gluten-free diet is restrictive because of which one can be susceptible to multiple vitamins and minerals deficiencies. The diet also lacks fibre which is very important to maintain your digestive system. Would you follow Shamita Shetty's diet?

