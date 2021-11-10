Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan use a knife on herself on sets of show?

Did popular Punjabi singer Afsana Khan pick up a knife and harm herself in the Bigg Boss 15 house? She has always garnered the limelight for various reasons. Here's what we know about the incident. Read to know further.

Popular Punjabi singer Afsana Khan is out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. The reason for the same is totally shocking. It looks like post an argument, the singer had picked up a knife and had threatened to harm herself. It has resulted in the singer being eliminated from the house. It looks like she did not get support on the Bigg Boss show from her close buddies Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. She had felt upset and, due to the same, had got a panic attack in the kitchen.

The medical team was called and she was given assistance and was later told to leave home. It was not for the first time that the singer could not control her emotions. Previously, when she had fought with Shamita Shetty, she was asked to leave as she had indulged in a physical fight. Although, now it has become clear that it was due to her anxiety attack.

To talk about the alleged incident, Afsana was hurt for not getting the VIP ticket. Umar who was the captain, had to choose between Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan. He did not select Afsana and let the other three contestants in the show. The singer was hurt by the behaviour and had lost her mind in the house. Afsana also told Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz that she was targeted by everyone. She felt that no one wanted her to be in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She was seen screaming and hitting herself and had also said that the wrong person was challenged. She was hurt that her close friends Umar, Tejasswi and Karan did not support her. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Did Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal inappropriately touch Afsana Khan? Read to know

Jay Bhanushali understands her situation and tells her that she is bound to get upset. Post a few seconds; she is seen picking up a knife and throwing away a few things. Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, and Karan Kundrra try to stop her, but they fail to do that. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan consoling Rajiv Adatia as the latter misses his mother is adorable