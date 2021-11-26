Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai called 'bhabi' by Karan Kundrra, find out why

Bigg Boss 15 fans are super happy because former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai is in the house. The Uttaran actress entered the house as a wild card participant with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami rose to fame because of Bigg Boss 13. Now fans of Rashami are eager to see her bond with Umar Riaz in the house. Rashami has been good friends with Azim Riaz, who is the younger brother of Umar.

Asim was the second runner-up in the Bigg Boss 13 home. Rashami knew Umar because of Asim. Even Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are happy with her entry into the show. Now in a fan video, Karan and Tejasswi were seen teasing Rashami. For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi are called as TejRan by their fans. They were seen telling Rashami that they had never seen Umar so happy in the house. Karan jokingly says that I had asked for a bhabi like Rashami. Fans took that into the notice of the clip and named the pair as UmRash.

Meanwhile, to talk about Bigg Boss 15, after Simba Nagpal's eviction Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were also eliminated from the show. To talk about eliminated contestant Jay, a few days back Mahhi Vij uploaded a video where we can see her and Jay Bhanushali's daughter was kissing the TV screen. For the unversed, Jay is in the Bigg Boss 15 house and is married to Mahhi. In the clip, Tara is seen calling Jay papa many times. Mahhi was seen pausing the clip-on Jay's part, and Tara was seen hitting the TV screen, hoping that her pappa may react.

A few days back,Jay was voted as one of the five bottom contestants. Mahhi had tweeted saying that, people are there to destroy your image, put bad remarks about your personality.