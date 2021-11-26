  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai called 'bhabi' by Karan Kundrra, find out why

    Bigg Boss 15 fans are super happy because former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai is in the house. Here's why Karan Kundrra addressed her as a bhabi on national television.

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai called 'bhabi' by Karan Kundrra, find out why SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bigg Boss 15 fans are super happy because former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai is in the house. The Uttaran actress entered the house as a wild card participant with  Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami rose to fame because of Bigg Boss 13. Now fans of Rashami are eager to see her bond with Umar Riaz in the house. Rashami has been good friends with Azim Riaz, who is the younger brother of Umar. 

    Asim was the second runner-up in the Bigg Boss 13 home. Rashami knew Umar because of Asim. Even Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are happy with her entry into the show. Now in a fan video, Karan and Tejasswi were seen teasing Rashami. For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi are called as TejRan by their fans. They were seen telling Rashami that they had never seen Umar so happy in the house. Karan jokingly says that I had asked for a bhabi like Rashami. Fans took that into the notice of the clip and named the pair as UmRash.

    Meanwhile, to talk about Bigg Boss 15, after Simba Nagpal's eviction Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were also eliminated from the show. To talk about eliminated contestant Jay, a few days back  Mahhi Vij uploaded a video where we can see her and Jay Bhanushali's daughter was kissing the TV screen. For the unversed, Jay is in the Bigg Boss 15 house and is married to Mahhi. In the clip, Tara is seen calling Jay papa many times. Mahhi was seen pausing the clip-on Jay's part, and Tara was seen hitting the TV screen, hoping that her pappa may react.

    A few days back,Jay was voted as one of the five bottom contestants. Mahhi had tweeted saying that, people are there to destroy your image, put bad remarks about your personality.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara reacts on seeing her 'papa' on TV [VIDEO]

    Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara reacts on seeing her 'papa' on TV [VIDEO]

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to bring husband on sets of show? Here's what we know SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to bring husband on sets of show? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant enter the house as a wild card entry? Find out the details here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant enter the house as a wild card entry? Find out the details here

    Bigg Boss 15: No eviction for the second time in a row? Find out drb

    Bigg Boss 15: No eviction for the second time in a row? Find out

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's witty reply to Pratik Sehajpal's sarcasm is winning the internet drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's witty reply to Pratik Sehajpal's sarcasm is winning the internet

    Recent Stories

    Kamal Haasan is recovering well condition continues to be stable say hospital authorities drb

    'Kamal Haasan is recovering well; condition continues to be stable': Doctors

    2008 Mumbai Attacks Ex-NSG commando relives Operation Black Tornado 13 years later

    26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Ex-NSG commando relives Operation Black Tornado 13 years later

    Karnataka This costly mistake by corrupt official Biradar's son led ACB to cut water pipes and seize cash-ycb

    Karnataka: This costly mistake by corrupt official Biradar's son led ACB to cut water pipes and seize cash

    Nation evolves through debates, discussions; protect judiciary from targeted attacks: CJI on Constitution Day-dnm

    Nation evolves through debates, discussions; protect judiciary from targeted attacks: CJI on Constitution Day

    Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 6 for 21st India-Russia annual summit-dnm

    Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 6 for 21st India-Russia annual summit

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following Kerala Blasters' (KBFC) winless starts (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following KBFC's winless starts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FC Goa's clash vs Jamshedpur FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FCG's clash vs JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), Kerala Blasters (KBFC) share points in goalless draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters share points in goalless draw

    Video Icon
    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Video Icon
    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon