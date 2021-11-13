  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know

    Asianet Newsable has exclusively learnt that there will be no eviction in Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday. The show is in its sixth week, serving a perfect combination of drama and entertainment to the viewers.

    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 4:32 PM IST
    In Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, i.e. November 14, a total of six contestants are in the eviction round – Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Jay Bhanushali, Shilpa Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. However, Asianet Newsable has an important and interesting piece of information for the Bigg Boss fans.

    Asianet Newsable has an exclusive news break regarding the show’s upcoming episode on Sunday. According to our source, there will be no eviction in Sunday’s episode, meaning all the six contestants who were facing eviction, will continue to be a part of the show.

    As per our source, the reason behind this is said to be the previous evictions. “Two contestants have already been evicted from the show in a week’s time – Miesha Iyer on November 7, and Ieshaan Sehgaal who was evicted a day after Miesha’s exit from the show. Since there were already two evictions, the makers of the show have decided not to have any elimination in the Sunday’s episode,” the source told this reporter.

    Now, with this piece of information, we are sure that fans of all the six contestants who were in the elimination round this week, can have a sigh of relief! Meanwhile, soon after Miesha and Ieshaan’ evictions from the show, the two were spotted together. In fact. Miesha had also said that she had gone out on a date with Ieshaan.

    Miesha and Ieshaan’s love story started on the show as housemates. The two lovebirds have had quite a time inside the house. However, during their presence in the show, there was a section of the viewers who considered their blooming love to be fake, and rather was an act for the television.

    On the other hand, the viewers are presently having a fun time watching another set of lovebirds on the show. Karan Kundra and Tejassvi’s bonding has been garnering a lot of attention and is being loved by the audience. Both Karan and Tejassvi are in the VIP zone at present.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 4:32 PM IST
