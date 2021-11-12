Bigg Boss 15: Ex contestant Donal Bisht’s fan unhappy with eviction, here is what they have to say

It has been a few weeks since actress Donal Bisht was evicted from the Bigg Boss house. However, her fans have called it the most ‘unfair’ decision in the history of the reality show.

Actress Donal Bisht who’s best known for her phenomenal acting skills and charming looks was recently eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house after the housemates nominated the actress. While the actress is already busy shooting for her upcoming projects, her fans can’t seem to get over her ‘unfair eviction’. Read on to know what they have to say.



Donal, who quickly gained a massive fan base after her seemingly short journey in the Bigg Boss house, was considered one of the most potential contestants. But her sudden eviction didn’t just leave the audience shocked but agitated. Through her journey, the audience did not just witness missing footage but also saw the housemates misbehaving and ganging up on her. In a situation like that, the audience found it obvious that the makers wanted to eliminate her as the decision of evicting a contestant was solely handed over to the ‘bullying’ housemates who unsurprisingly, and jointly nominated Donal.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht emerged as a ‘Lone Warrior’, here is how

Angered by the sudden eviction, her fans took to social media to express their discontent with the makers. Now, even weeks after the actress’s eviction, fans demand her comeback. One of the fans said, “@donalbisht 's exit was literally the most unfair in the @biggboss history! Sorry for all the cr*ap you were put through! You deserved better” while another user says, “@donalbisht you have been one of the most loved contestants in the BB house! Hats off to your strength, determination and wit! Wish to see you make a comeback”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Donal on Afsana-Vishal fight: Usko pata tha Afsana ko anxiety hai, phir bhi mental torture

The actress even made a record of the only contestant in the Bigg Boss history who trended on Twitter in three countries together: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Judging by the comments, and the affection the audience expresses towards the actress, she surely earned the title of ‘The Most Loved Contestant’ in Bigg Boss 15.

Have a look at some of the tweets: