    Maruti Swift Blitz edition launched: Get FREE accessories worth Rs 50,000!

    Maruti Suzuki launches Swift Blitz special edition with added accessories worth Rs 50,000 at no extra cost. Available in LXI, VXI, and VXI(O) versions, the Blitz edition offers features like a rear spoiler, fog lamps, and illuminated door sills, enhancing the Swift's sporty appeal.

    Maruti Swift Blitz edition launched: Get FREE accessories worth Rs 50,000!
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Swift Blitz, a special edition of its popular hatchback, offering additional accessories at no extra cost. Similar to the typical model, this edition costs between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in the LXI, VXI, and VXI(O) versions. Around the festive season, Maruti Suzuki is boosting Swift’s sales with Blitz Edition, which gets Rs 50K worth of accessories for free.

    Maruti Suzuki offers a range of accessories with the new Swift. Also, the company offers curated accessory packages in the form of Thrill Chaser Package and Racing Roadster Package. However, these are only offered with top-spec ZXI and ZXI+ trims. Where pricing is concerned, all the accessories offered with Blitz Edition contribute to a total cost of Rs 49,848.

    Some of the notable accessories offered as part of Blitz Edition include Rear Underbody Spoiler, Fog Lamp, Illuminated Door Sill Guards, Door Visors, Side Body Mouldings and a Rear Upper Spoiler for a sporty look.

    A rear underbody spoiler, front fog lights, door visors, lighted door sills, and side cladding are among the extra elements that the Blitz has to improve its appearance. The standard version retains important features including a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen, automatic temperature control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders.

    With the release of the Swift Blitz, Maruti Suzuki has added more special edition vehicles to its range, which already includes the Wagon R Waltz, Ignis Radiance, and Baleno Regal. The new Z-series 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that powers the Swift Blitz produces 80 horsepower at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, which is little less than the previous engine's output.

    At Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the business also sells a CNG variant that produces 101.8 Nm and 69 horsepower. For more versatility, buyers can select between a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic transmission.

    The remarkable mileage of the Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz makes it stand out. While the automatic version achieves 25.75 km/l, the gasoline manual version achieves 24.8 km/l. The CNG version, on the other hand, offers 32.85 km/kg, which is 6% better than its predecessor. The Swift competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Citroen C3 in its competitive market, but it also attracts consumers who are thinking about the Tata Tiago, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Triber.

    Since its launch in 2005, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a well-known brand in the hatchback market because to its sporty styling, dependable performance, and high fuel economy. It has had several upgrades over the years, retaining its fun-to-drive nature while adding more contemporary amenities and improved looks.

