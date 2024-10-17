Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "No thump": Royal Enfield to launch first electric bike with neo-retro design on November 4, teaser OUT

    Royal Enfield's first electric bike, codenamed Electrik01, will debut on November 4 at EICMA 2024. Featuring a neo-retro design, the bike boasts round headlights, girder fork, and alloy wheels. 

    "No thump": Royal Enfield to launch first electric bike with neo-retro design on November 4, teaser OUT dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 5:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

    Royal Enfield's electric bike is set to debut on November 4 at the 2024 EICMA show. This marks the company's first electric offering, built on its latest 'L' platform, and developed in collaboration with Stark Future SL, a Spanish electric motorcycle manufacturer. The bike, codenamed Electrik01, will be launched in the market following its official unveiling.

    Leaked patent images of the upcoming Royal Enfield electric bike have already surfaced, showcasing its distinctive silhouette and neo-retro design. Features include round headlights, mirrors, a uniquely shaped fuel tank, a girder fork mounted between the handlebars and the triple clamp, and a braced swingarm. The patent images also reveal alloy wheels and a retro-style hardtail in the rear profile, along with an instrument cluster inspired by the Himalayan 450.

    As for the official specifications of the Royal Enfield electric bike, details remain unclear. The company aims to target premium motorcycle consumers with this electric model and is planning to achieve an annual production capacity of 150,000 units. The new manufacturing plant in Chennai will serve as the production hub for the electric motorcycle. Royal Enfield is expected to invest around Rs 1,000 crore in developing future products and establishing sales infrastructure for electric bikes. The anticipated ex-showroom price for the electric bike is around Rs 2.5 lakh, and once launched, it will compete with the Ultraviolette F77. Official details about the electric bike are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

