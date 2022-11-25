Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Toyota Innova Hycross to debut today: When, where to watch unveiling event live?

    Toyota has already launched the new Innova in Indonesia. The Toyota Innova Hycross in India is also expected to have similar design. Toyota has been teasing the new Innova for quite a while now. Know all about it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

    Toyota is launching the new Innova Hycross in India on November 25. The well-liked Toyota Innova Crysta is replaced in the nation by the brand-new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV. The company has already launched the new car as Toyota Innova Zenix in Indonesia, revealing key details of the next-gen Innova. At 11:00 am, the Toyota Innova Hycross India unveiling will get under way. Viewers from all around the nation may watch it live online. The event's broadcast may be seen on Toyota India's social media accounts or by clicking the link below.

    For a while now, Toyota has been teasing the new Innova. It has provided information on the design of the next MPV in a series of cryptic tweets. It's important to note that the firm will only today announce the car's design, features, versions, and other details. You'll have to wait until the 2023 Auto Expo to learn the cost of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

    Also Read: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India, priced at Rs 77.5 lakh; Why is it a must buy?

    Owners of taxi fleets and automobile lovers who value a comfortable and dependable ride have long favoured the Toyota Innova. In the Indian travel industry, the name Innova has come to represent dependability through time. A Toyota Innova with more than 2 lakh kilometres on the odometer is simple to identify.

    The brand's heritage is anticipated to continue with the new Toyota Innova Hycross. The Toyota Innova Hycross does not have the traditional form of an MPV when you look at the silhouette. Instead, it has a more SUV-like appearance, which will increase the car's attractiveness to more prospective purchasers. The degree of comfort is also anticipated to rise because to the luxurious interiors and expanded dimensions, as promised on Twitter.

    Also Read: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV with 521km range launched in India, priced at Rs 33.99 lakh

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 9:30 AM IST
