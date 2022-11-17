2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India, priced at Rs 77.5 lakh; Why is it a must buy?

Jeep India launch the new Grand Cherokee SUV at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 77.50 lakh. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is now in its fifth generation. Know all its features and other details.

Jeep, an American automaker, has introduced its most expensive SUV, the Grand Cherokee, in India for Rs 77.5 lakh. Pre-orders for Jeep's new Grand Cherokee SUV are currently being accepted, and the company has stated that it would be produced at its Ranjangaon site. The fourth Jeep product to be made in India will be this one. There will be several trim levels for the SUV. Since the new Jeep Grand Cherokee is being marketed in international markets, we know its look is successful. With a radiator grille that has seven horizontal bars, it has a boxy appearance. A lowered, tapering roof has improved the vehicle's aerodynamic performance and economy without sacrificing the luggage area or its dominating on-road presence.

The inside of the vehicle is flooded with natural light thanks to the large panoramic sunroof and a lot of glass and the low beltline. The Grand Cherokee's interior has been updated with a segment-first available 10.25-inch (26-cm) front passenger interactive display, a 10.25-inch (26-cm) instrument cluster panel, slimmer HVAC vents, and a repositioned centre stack with a comfort entry feature for the driver's convenience.

Also Read | 2023 MG Hector facelift likely to launch in India on THIS date, here's what you can expect

Technologies like full-speed forward collision warning plus pedestrian emergency braking, blind spot and cross path detection, adaptive cruise control, drowsy driver detection, an Active Lane Management System, and an Intersection Collision Assist System are all a part of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee's Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS). The SUV will also include active noise cancellation technology, three-point seatbelts, and seatbelt reminders for each passenger.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee's 5th-generation Quadra-Trac I 4x4 System, in conjunction with the Selec-Terrain traction control system, allows drivers to choose between on- and off-road modes for customised 4x4 performance. A 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine will be paired with an 8-speed automated transmission. The BMW X5, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Range Rover Sport, Volvo XC 90, and other high-end SUVs will be in competition with Jeep's Grand Cherokee.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG tipped to launch soon; Here's what we know so far