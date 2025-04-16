Tesla is gradually but surely putting its long-standing interest in India into practice as the nation prepares for what might be a significant automotive upheaval. Following its recent sighting on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a Tesla Model Y sparked internet enthusiasm and conjecture.

The electric car's red license plate, which is a blatant sign of temporary registration and is usually used for road testing or recently arrived automobiles awaiting permanent RTO registration, is visible in viral videos of the vehicle that have been extensively shared on X (previously Twitter). It's interesting that the license plate appears to be from the Karnataka state.

What does red license plate mean?

Red license plates are more than simply a fashion statement in India. They show if an automobile is brand new and not yet completely registered, or whether it is undergoing road testing. The red plate and the Model Y's placement on one of India's busiest routes clearly imply that Tesla is actively testing its cars on Indian roads, most likely to examine performance and real-world circumstances prior to an official launch.

Tesla hiring in India

According to recent job postings, Tesla has been actively hiring in India, indicating that significant groundwork is being done. An "excellent charging developer" who can oversee Tesla's EV charging network in India is one of the most recent positions posted on LinkedIn. Finding additional charging stations, negotiating agreements, managing installations, and establishing enduring bonds with stakeholders such as government officials and property owners are among the duties.

Tesla's first showroom in India

Tesla has officially leased its first showroom in India, further solidifying its aspirations to enter the market. The facility is in Mumbai's upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a major commercial district. It is being leased for an incredible Rs 881 per square foot, which is the highest amount ever recorded in India for a lease of this kind.