    Tata Nexon iCNG launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakh; Check features, variants and more

    Tata Motors has launched the Nexon iCNG, marking India's first turbocharged CNG SUV. The car boasts a 1.2-litre turbo bi-fuel engine, a spacious boot, and advanced safety features. Prices start at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon iCNG, which starts at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon iCNG is India's first turbocharged CNG passenger vehicle (PV), competing against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG. With the introduction of the iCNG version, the Tata Nexon now comes in petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric variants. The Tata Nexon, which was introduced in India in 2017, reached 700,000 units sold in June of this year.

    The Tata Nexon has been the best-selling SUV in India for the past three fiscal years, selling 1,71,697 units in FY24, 1,72,139 units in FY23, and 1,24,130 units in FY22, outselling the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Mahindra Scorpio.

    The Tata Nexon iCNG has a 1.2-litre turbo bi-fuel (petrol and CNG) engine that generates 100PS of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque. Currently, only manual gearbox is offered. However, the car may have an automated option in the future. The SUV has direct start in CNG mode and a single ECU for automated changeover between fuel and CNG. The car has a 60-litre CNG tank and a stated mileage of 24 km/kg.

    Below are the variant-wise Tata Nexon iCNG prices (ex-showroom).

    • Smart - Rs 8.99 lakh
    • Smart+ - Rs 9.69 lakh
    • Smart+ S - Rs 9.99 lakh
    • Pure - Rs 10.69 lakh
    • Pure S - Rs 10.99 lakh
    • Creative - Rs 11.69 lakh
    • Creative+ - Rs 12.19 lakh
    • Fearless+ PS - Rs 14.59 lakh

    The 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, leatherette ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, and Harman infotainment screen are just a few of the amenities that set the Tata Nexon iCNG apart. With its twin-cylinder technology, the car has a 321-liter boot—the most in the class. The Tata Nexon has received a 5-star safety rating. It has cutting-edge safety features, including technological ones like rear impact protection, thermal incident protection, fire prevention, and leak detection.

