Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Access Ride Connect TFT Edition with a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument cluster and a new Pearl Mat Aqua Silver color. Priced at Rs 1,01,900, the new scooter is available nationwide.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled the latest version of their popular scooter, the Suzuki Access. The newly released Access Ride Connect TFT Edition features a Bluetooth-enabled coloured TFT digital instrument cluster and a stunning new Pearl Mat Aqua Silver color. The new Access Ride Connect TFT Edition, priced at Rs 1,01,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), is now available from all Suzuki Motorcycle India stores across the nation.

The 4.2-inch Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) display offers riders a clear, high-contrast interface that presents important ride information with increased brightness and clarity, assuring visibility in a variety of lighting settings. With quicker refresh rates and more accurate color reproduction, the cluster improves both utility and visual appeal.

The Ride Connect TFT Edition also has Suzuki's Ride Connect technology, which allows for smartphone connectivity and improves the entire user experience. The addition of Pearl Mat Aqua Silver brings the scooter's color pallet to five possibilities, including Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, and Solid Ice Green.

The Access 125 TFT Edition keeps the same design and mechanical arrangement. It is still powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine, which has been modified to satisfy OBD2 compliance criteria. This engine produces 8.3 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and a max torque of 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

There is also day and night mode. What this means is better visibility for the rider under bright light or other conditions. Its single cylinder engine which develops 8.3 bhp and 10.2 Nm while having a 5.3 litre fuel capacity.

The Access 125 has been a big success and has increased sale volumes for its maker while being the best seller too. Scooter sales have increased in India driven by new products and refreshes as well.

Speaking about the debut, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Suzuki Access has long been a valued friend for urban riders, and with its newest upgrade, we are bringing a new layer of modern utility and flare. The coloured TFT digital display and the sleek new color improve the everyday riding experience while maintaining the scooter's strengths of dependability, comfort, and efficiency.”