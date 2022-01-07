Skoda plans to make most of 2022, aims to triple annual sales; improve after-sales, customer satisfaction

Skoda Auto India grew by 130 per cent in 2021, from 10,387 vehicles sold in 2020 to 23,858 units sold in 2021. Skoda Auto India intends to increase its 2021 sales volume in 2022 while maintaining its mid-term objective of 100,000 vehicles for 2025.

Skoda, the Czech automobile manufacturer, has indicated that 2022 will be the most significant year for Skoda Auto India since its entry into the Indian market in 2001. Skoda Auto India has indicated that it plans to triple its annual sales volumes in 2022 and build on the positive momentum created last year. It intends to achieve this goal through a market strategy centred on product launch campaigns, an emphasis on improving after-sales and customer satisfaction drivers, and an expansion in network presence across the country.

Skoda Auto India grew by 130 per cent in 2021, from 10,387 vehicles sold in 2020 to 23,858 units sold in 2021. Skoda Auto India intends to increase its 2021 sales volume in 2022 while maintaining its mid-term objective of 100,000 vehicles for 2025. The growth prediction for 2021 and 2022 is contingent on the successful completion of the first phase of the India 2.0 initiative.

Skoda Auto India will unveil the new Kodiaq on January 10, the first of six product activities planned for 2022, to coincide with the start of the new year. The all-new Slavia sedan will keep the momentum going. Along with the Kushaq, the Slavia, which is built on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Kushaq, will be the torchbearer of Skoda Auto India's 2022 calendar. Enhancements across the product line-up, including improvements to the Kushaq, Octavia, and Superb, will fuel the product blitz.

To prepare for ambitious sales volumes in 2022, the brand will expand on new and current channels such as its Certified Pre-Owned' brand 'Corporate Sales' efforts, improve penetration in rural areas, and maintain an emphasis on dealer workforce training, which is critical in business operations. In 2022, the 'Certified Pre-Owned' brand will be activated across all stores. On the 'Corporate Sales' front, the brand has already established tie-ups with banks and financial institutes and has seen a 127 per cent increase in 2021 over 2020. The goal is to boost corporate sales penetration to roughly 30 per cent by 2022.

One of the primary cornerstones of the India 2.0 initiative was to improve network footprint across the country significantly. With over 175 touchpoints in 2021, the brand's presence has expanded by over 50%. More steps will be taken in 2022 to increase the number of touchpoints from 175 to 225, resulting in a more than 25% increase.

One of the brand's main priorities has been to deliver on its promise of client pleasure continually. On the after-sales front, the company has already taken various steps to improve the customer experience while lowering the cost of ownership. The business has also made steps to increase openness, such as the service cost calculator available on the internet. In 2022, efforts will be made to enhance the trained skill force and improve service quality, as well as to provide new aftersales programmes (loyalty offers) and to develop consumer confidence via increased transparency. Initiatives such as the Service Cam, mobile service vans, and expedited service offers will improve customer experience.

Skoda Auto India intends to reach a leading position in customer-centricity by 2022 with the continual deployment of training and programmes across all customer touchpoints.