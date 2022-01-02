  • Facebook
    Skoda to kickstart 2022 with launch of face lifted Kodiaq on January 14; Details inside

    Select automotive dealerships have already begun accepting pre-orders, and Skoda is expected to release pricing on January 10.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Skoda India will kick-off 2022 on January 14 with a redesigned Kodiaq. Select automotive dealerships have already begun accepting pre-orders, and Skoda is expected to release pricing on January 10. Skoda hopes to start deliveries of the car by the end of January if all goes well. The release of the Kodiaq facelift will mark the SUV's return to the Indian market nearly two years after it was withdrawn due to the implementation of BS6 emission rules in April 2022. The automobile made its worldwide premiere in April of this year and is expected to be available in three major trim options in the Indian market: Sportline (New), Style, and Laurin and Klement.

    The improvements in the Kodiaq 2022 are noticeable right away, with the SUV now sporting a more extensive grille design with prominent chrome embellishments. According to ZigWheels, the LED headlights have been redesigned, and a new dual-tone alloy wheel has been added to the new Kodiaq. The improvements extend to the vehicle's back end, where we notice revised LED taillights and bumper design. The Kodiaq also has a panoramic sunroof.

    The inside of the SUV is loaded with goodies like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, wireless charging, and footwell ambient lighting. The car will have ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, cruise control, and tyre pressure monitoring as safety and comfort features. However, the alteration in the engine unit has piqued the interest of potential purchasers. The Kodiaq 2022 replaces the old 150 PS 2-litre TDI engine with a 190 horsepower, 320 Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine seen previously on the Octavia and Superb. 7-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive will be used for transmission tasks. The automobile will compete with vehicles such as the Volkswagen Tiguan and Toyota Fortuner when it is released.

