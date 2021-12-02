November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

Tata Motors' electric vehicle sales increased by 324 per cent to 1,751 EVs last month from 413 units in the same month last year.

Indian carmakers have released sales data for November 2021 which reveal how India's own Tata Motors is today posing a major challenge to South Korean automaker Hyundai. According to the sales data, Hyundai's sales fell sharply as Tata Motors increased its market share.

In November 2021, Tata Motors reported 38 per cent sales growth. The company had sold 28,027 units in November, up from 21,228 units in the same month last year. Thus, sales recorded an annual growth of 32 per cent. The company's EV sales increased by 324 per cent to 1,751 EVs last month from 413 units in the same month last year.

Tata Motors' domestic sales grew by 21 per cent year-on-year, not only in the passenger vehicle segment but also in commercial and passenger vehicles. Tata's commercial segment is growing at 15 per cent per annum. The company sold 32,254 commercial vehicles in November, up from 27,982 units in the same month last year.

Hyundai Motor, meanwhile, grew by 24.18 per cent year-on-year. The company sold 37,001 units in November 2021, up from 48,800 units in the same month last year. Hyundai sold only 37,021 units in October.

Hyundai's exports have also declined. Hyundai's exports grew negatively by 4.72 per cent. The company exported 9,909 units in November 2021, up from 10,400 units in the same month in 2020. Hyundai claims that the global shortage of semiconductor chips has affected sales in November.

Interestingly, the sales gap between Hyundai and Tata Motors has narrowed to just under 8,000 units. Tata Motors has announced the success of its new range of cars, including the Punch, Harrier, Safari, Ultros, Nexon and Diego. Most of its cars sell more than 5,000 a month. Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling models in its segment.

Meanwhile, most automakers, apart from Hyundai, have reported negative sales due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, also saw a sharp decline in sales. However, Nissan and Mahindra, along with Tata Motors, posted good sales growth last month.

