Viral video shows Bihar National Highway 227 with multiple huge potholes, irks netizens

A video depicting a road full with big holes covering an entire road in Bihar has gone viral, causing uproar. Praveen Thakur came to Twitter to post the footage, tagging Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

"What a beautiful sight. While the road is obscured, the hole is clearly apparent in the form of a little pond," he said in the description. The video depicts National Highway 227, which runs through Bihar's Madhubani district. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the road has been in a completely deteriorated state since 2015.

The video has infuriated social media users worldwide. It has had over 160K views since it was uploaded. A few others are also making light of the issue. "This is an NH vs Swimming Pool competition," one commenter commented in the comments section." "Bihar tourism could build this route as a Road cum lake," commented another." Here are some responses:

According to sources, at least three tenders have been issued to rebuild the damaged road. However, all of the contractors have gone AWOL, leaving the work undone. Gadkari had stated at an event that Bihar's road infrastructure will be on par with that of the United States by December 2024.