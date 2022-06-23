Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video shows Bihar National Highway 227 with multiple huge potholes, irks netizens

    "What a beautiful sight. While the road is obscured, the hole is clearly apparent in the form of a little pond," he said in the description. The video depicts National Highway 227, which runs through Bihar's Madhubani district.

    Viral video shows Bihar National Highway 227 with multiple huge potholes irks netizens gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    A video depicting a road full with big holes covering an entire road in Bihar has gone viral, causing uproar. Praveen Thakur came to Twitter to post the footage, tagging Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

    "What a beautiful sight. While the road is obscured, the hole is clearly apparent in the form of a little pond," he said in the description. The video depicts National Highway 227, which runs through Bihar's Madhubani district. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the road has been in a completely deteriorated state since 2015.

    The video has infuriated social media users worldwide. It has had over 160K views since it was uploaded. A few others are also making light of the issue. "This is an NH vs Swimming Pool competition," one commenter commented in the comments section." "Bihar tourism could build this route as a Road cum lake," commented another." Here are some responses:

    According to sources, at least three tenders have been issued to rebuild the damaged road. However, all of the contractors have gone AWOL, leaving the work undone. Gadkari had stated at an event that Bihar's road infrastructure will be on par with that of the United States by December 2024.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Mob trashes man for kissing wife in Ayodhya's Saryu River; Video goes viral-tgy

    Watch: Mob trashes man for kissing wife in Ayodhya’s Saryu River; Video goes viral

    Shiv Sena ready to walk out of MVA, says Sanjay Raut; asks rebel MLAs to return within 24 hrs - adt

    Shiv Sena ready to walk out of MVA, says Sanjay Raut; asks rebel MLAs to return within 24 hrs

    AIADMK meet throws weight behind EPS, Panneerselvam walks out - adt

    AIADMK meet throws weight behind EPS, Panneerselvam walks out

    Maharashtra crisis Rebel MLAs write an emotional letter to Uddhav Thackeray says Were fed up felt insulted gcw

    'Were fed up, felt insulted': Rebel MLAs write an emotional letter to Uddhav Thackeray

    Mumbais drinking water supply can last for 38 days - adt

    Mumbai's drinking water supply can last for 38 days

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit card released; know how to download - adt

    Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit card released; know how to download

    FIREPIN Token (FRPN) launches in 5 days as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) experience 10% surges-snt

    FIREPIN Token (FRPN) launches in 5 days as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) experience 10% surges

    India s GSAT 24 satellite launched with entire capacity leased to Tata Play gcw

    India's GSAT-24 satellite launched with entire capacity leased to Tata Play

    How Will Xchange Monster (MXCH) Impact The Gamefi Industry Along with Enjin (ENJ)?-snt

    How Will Xchange Monster (MXCH) Impact The Gamefi Industry Along with Enjin (ENJ)?

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Don 3 latest info may disappoint Shah Rukh Khan fans drb

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on 'Don 3'; latest info may disappoint fans

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon