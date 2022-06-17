You may soon receive Rs 500 as reward for photo of wrongly parked vehicle: Gadkari

"I intend to introduce legislation that would provide a Rs 500 incentive for sharing images of an incorrectly parked car if the perpetrator is fined Rs 1,000. This would aid in the resolution of the parking issue," Gadkari said at the launch of the 'Industrial Decarbonization Summit 2022 (IDS-2022)' in Delhi.

Is the Centre considering a "new legislation"? According to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, he intends to implement a new regulation under which persons who photograph an incorrectly parked car may be rewarded financially. According to the union minister, the measure would help to reduce the parking problem.

"I intend to introduce legislation that would provide a Rs 500 incentive for sharing images of an incorrectly parked car if the perpetrator is fined Rs 1,000. This would aid in the resolution of the parking issue," Gadkari said at the launch of the 'Industrial Decarbonization Summit 2022 (IDS-2022)' in Delhi.

Gadkari expressed sadness that individuals do not create parking spots for their automobiles and instead park them on the street. He stated that nowadays, everyone is required to buy a car. He shared an incident about his chef, who owns two used automobiles at his Nagpur apartment.

"We used to be surprised when we saw maids and cooks driving to work in America. However, the scenario in India is currently the same," the minister added. Gadkari further stated that a household of four currently owns six automobiles.

"It looks that Delhi residents are fortunate since we have created a parking lot for their automobiles... Nobody creates parking places; most people park their cars on the street," he continued.

Gadkari is well-known for his amusing quips. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader recently agreed with his party's head Anil Firojiya that cash for development projects would only be granted to him if he lost weight. Firojiya, the BJP MP from Ujjain, claims to have lost 15 kg in less than four months and is entitled to the 15,000 crore grant promised by Gadkari for development in his area. In a public occasion, the Union Minister stated that he will provide Firojiya with Rs 1,000 crore for each of his projects. The BJP MP claimed to follow a rigorous diet plan in order to lose weight.