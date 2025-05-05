Nissan India is set to launch new SUV and MPV models this year. The teaser reveals a stylish design with LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, and more.

Nissan, the top automaker, is prepared to increase the range of vehicles it offers in India. The corporation is currently preparing to launch goods under the SUV and MPV segments in an effort to reach a wider target audience. The brand has teased the silhouette, style statement, and some of the main features on social media channels before to the formal release.

As per reports, the next models are expected to be released this year, providing buyers with further choices. According to the rumors, the CMF-A platform will serve as the foundation for the next offering. It will include cutting-edge technology, dependability, and a few sophisticated yet popular features.

Check out the teaser:

Here's what teaser reveals:

The teaser obviously displays several important design features, even though the majority of them are kept hidden. A large bonnet, crisp cuts and curves from several corners, a completely LED headlamp configuration, and L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights are all expected features of the SUV, according to the video. To enhance the overall appeal, the popular linked light bar will be present at both ends.

Additionally, a horizontally slatted grille with a chrome-finished Nissan insignia shining in the center is confirmed by the teaser. In addition, clients may anticipate broad C-shaped silver cladding to go with the redesigned front bumpers. The internal features are yet unknown because the corporation may reveal them in the next teaser.

Regarding the engine choice, the SUV may employ a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine with a maximum output of 154 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. A 1.0-liter NA petrol engine is probably going to power the next MPV. With a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the former is anticipated to become matted.