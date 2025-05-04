The MG Windsor Pro EV, launching May 6, 2025, boasts a larger battery with an extended range of 460 km, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and a revamped interior.

JSW MG Motor India has announced the upcoming launch of the MG Windsor Pro, an upgraded variant of its best-selling electric vehicle, the Windsor EV, set to debut on May 6, 2025. Building on the popularity of the original Windsor, the Windsor Pro offers notable improvements in battery range, technology, safety, and interior design.

Compared to the present 38kWh battery pack, the Windsor Pro is anticipated to have a bigger 50.6kWh battery pack with a stated range of up to 460 km (CLTC cycle). The electric motor that powers the front wheels is probably going to keep its 134 horsepower and 200 Nm output.

A notable feature is the incorporation of an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, solving a deficiency in the original model, plus a revised interior with black leather upholstery, fake wood trim, and copper accents.

The Windsor Pro will include the same 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, and aero-lounge rear seats with a 135-degree recline. Additional convenience features and upgraded safety systems are also envisaged, improving its appeal as a luxury family EV.

It is anticipated that the Windsor Pro would cost more than the existing Windsor, which is between Rs. 13.49 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). At the launch, reservations and cost information will be made public. The Battery as a Service (BaaS) option will remain available for the car.

For seven months running, the Windsor EV has been India's best-selling electric vehicle. The carmaker stated that the Windsor EV had sold more over 20,000 units overall since its debut, even if it did not provide the precise sales number for April 2025.

Introduced in India in September 2024, the MG Windsor EV began its sales in October 2024. In April 2025, JSW MG reported total wholesale figures of 5,829 units, marking a 23.36% year-on-year increase compared to the 4,725 units sold in the same month last year.