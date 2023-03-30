Mahindra may launch new entry-level 4x4 variant of Thar

Mahindra's new entry-level Thar SUV 4x4 variant set to compete with Maruti Suzuki's Jimny. It will further be offered with the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines.

Mahindra is set to launch a new entry-level 4×4 variant of its Thar SUV in India. It is anticipated that this version will be placed below the AX(O) customization. It will further be offered with the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines.

The more inexpensive 4x2 Thar version was introduced by Mahindra in January of this year. As a result, the launch of a new entry-level 4x4 model is seen as Mahindra's answer to Maruti Suzuki's Jimny, which has an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for better off-road performance. The Jimny, a lifestyle off-road vehicle from Maruti Suzuki, is anticipated to compete with the Thar's present pricing. Therefore, the upcoming trim of the Thar could serve as an alternative to off-roading enthusiasts.

According to rumors, Thar's entry-level 4x4 model will be called AX AC. The 4X2 version of the Thar was approximately Rs 2 lakh less expensive than the 4x4, but it had limited off-roading potential and a lesser diesel motor.

However, Thar’s AX AC variant will likely get the bigger 130hp, 300Nm, 2.2-litre diesel engine. The 152hp, 300Nm, 2.0-litre petrol engine will be on offer as well. Both these engines will be mated with manual transmission.

There are likely some features that are presently available on the fully equipped AX(O) trim that will not be available on Thar's entry-level 4x4 model. The 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, cruise control, electrically adjustable outside rearview reflectors, and LED daytime running lights will all remain standard on this version.

It is unknown if Mahindra will include the automatic brake locking differential found on the Thar 4WD's completely loaded AX(O) version. This system enables better grip in low-traction situations.

The Force Gurkha will be in competition with the forthcoming entry-level 4x4 model. However, it is anticipated that Maruti Suzuki Jimny will become Thar's primary competitor in the upcoming months. Thar has acquired an iconic status in the Indian market due to its practicality and great value for money.

