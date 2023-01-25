Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.50 Lakh; Know the additional specs

    Homegrown carmaker Mahindra has introduced a new version of its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Bolero called the Neo Limited Edition, which is priced at Rs 50,000 less than the top variant, the 'N10 (O)' at Rs 11,49,900 (ex-showroom, India). The new Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition comes with several exterior changes like roof rails, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a spare wheel cover painted in a Deep Silver shade.

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    The Bolero Neo Limited Edition SUV was introduced by Mahindra & Mahindra in India. The cost of the new product from the firm is 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on Mahindra's top-tier N10 trim, the new SUV was created. The Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited edition includes integrated LED daytime running lights in its headlights, roof ski racks, and fog lights (DRLs). It also has a deep silver-painted spare wheel cover.

    A 1.5-liter mHawk 100 diesel engine powers the SUV. It is able to generate 100 horsepower of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. Its 5-speed manual transmission is linked to its powerplant. The wheelbase of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition is 2680mm, and the minimum ground clearance is 160mm. The SUV can accommodate 5+2 passengers and has a 384-liter boot.

    Inside, the SUV has a beautiful centre console and a fine silver accent. It includes front and rear armrests and dual-tone imitation leather seats. The driver's seat may be adjusted for height. A touch-enabled 7-inch infotainment system is available. The SUV has a rearview camera, cruise control, and steering-mounted controls in addition to BlueSense connected car technologies. Dual airbags, an automatic door lock, seat belt reminders, ABS with electronic brake distribution, and a digital immobiliser are all safety features.

    Mahindra’s new Bolero Neo N10 Limited Edition gets its juices through the same 1.5-litre mHawk 100 diesel engine as in the standard model. This power unit develops 100bhp and 260Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The new SUV has a seating capacity of seven occupants.

