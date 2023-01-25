Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.50 Lakh; Know the additional specs

Homegrown carmaker Mahindra has introduced a new version of its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Bolero called the Neo Limited Edition, which is priced at Rs 50,000 less than the top variant, the 'N10 (O)' at Rs 11,49,900 (ex-showroom, India). The new Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition comes with several exterior changes like roof rails, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a spare wheel cover painted in a Deep Silver shade.

A 1.5-liter mHawk 100 diesel engine powers the SUV. It is able to generate 100 horsepower of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. Its 5-speed manual transmission is linked to its powerplant. The wheelbase of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition is 2680mm, and the minimum ground clearance is 160mm. The SUV can accommodate 5+2 passengers and has a 384-liter boot.

Inside, the SUV has a beautiful centre console and a fine silver accent. It includes front and rear armrests and dual-tone imitation leather seats. The driver's seat may be adjusted for height. A touch-enabled 7-inch infotainment system is available. The SUV has a rearview camera, cruise control, and steering-mounted controls in addition to BlueSense connected car technologies. Dual airbags, an automatic door lock, seat belt reminders, ABS with electronic brake distribution, and a digital immobiliser are all safety features.

