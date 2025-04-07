Kia Carens to Mahindra XUV700: Check out THESE 6 seater family cars

Read Full Gallery

Cheapest Family Car: If a whole family wants to travel together, they need at least a six-seater car. As the number of seats increases, the price naturally increases. From MPVs to SUVs, these cars can cost up to ₹20 lakh. So, let's take a look at which cars offer good features at a lower price.

These are the best in six seats

Everyone buying a car in the Indian market thinks about the price. They only proceed if the features match the price. So, find out what six-seater cars are available in the market to fulfill their hopes. 1. Maruti Suzuki XL6

XL6 may not be that popular among Maruti Suzuki cars, but it has separate seats in the second row. The XL6 has a 1.5-liter petrol engine. It is available in both petrol and CNG. The petrol version starts from ₹11.71 lakh. Also Read | Looking for a 7-seater? Here's why Maruti Ertiga might be your ideal family car

2. Mahindra Scorpio Classic The old Scorpio Classic is still the best SUV in the market. Its S11 model has separate seats in the second row. The Scorpio Classic starts from ₹17.50 lakh. 3. Kia Carens Kia Carens is a reliable car. It is available in three engine variants. It has a 1.5-liter petrol engine. The Kia Carens starts from ₹10.60 lakh.

4. MG Hector Plus The MG Hector Plus also has a six-seater model. It has a 1.5-liter petrol and a 2-liter diesel engine. The Hector Plus starts from ₹17.50 lakh. 5. Mahindra XUV700 The Mahindra XUV700 AX7 and AX7L models have a six-seater option. It has a 2-liter petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel engine. Its price starts from ₹19.69 lakh. Also Read | From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025

Latest Videos