Lamborghini launched the Temerario supercar in India at Rs 6 crore. The twin-turbo V8 hybrid boasts 920 CV, a top speed of 343 kmph, and 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds.

Lamborghini on Wednesday launched its latest supercar, the Temerario, in India at an ex-showroom price (in Delhi) of Rs 6 crore, marking a new milestone for the brand in the country.





Equipped with a revolutionary twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, the Temerario delivers a staggering 920 CV and is the first production super sports car to achieve 10,000 rpm. It boasts a top speed of 343 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds.

The Temerario is the second model in Lamborghini's High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range to debut in Indian. Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, said, "India remains one of the key markets for Lamborghini in the Asia Pacific region, and we are thankful to our customers for their enthusiasm and support, which led us to achieve record sales in the country in 2024.



