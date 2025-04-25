Kia India is poised to unveil the facelifted version of the Carens MPV on May 8, 2025. The current Carens, which has sold over 2 lakh units since its 2022 launch, will not be replaced by this upgraded model in a calculated move. To appeal to a wider spectrum of consumers, the new Carens will be marketed as a more upscale, feature-rich version that will be offered alongside the current model. In addition, Kia is working on an all-electric Carens Plus, which is anticipated to be on sale in 2026.

Kia Carens facelift: Expected exterior

Inspired by models such as the Seltos and Syros, the new Carens will debut a bold redesign that is consistent with Kia's most recent global design language. A larger, SUV-inspired design is seen in spy photos, with a redesigned front fascia that has integrated daytime running lights and svelte LED headlamps. A new bumper with sleeker lines and updated air intakes complements the smaller grille. In keeping with the Seltos' contemporary design, a full-width LED lightbar connects the rear's vertically stacked LED taillights. The vehicle's stance is further improved by new alloy wheel designs. These cosmetic changes give the Carens Plus a crisper, more upscale look that distinguishes it from its sister, even if the basic design stays the same.

Kia Carens facelift: Expected interior

The Carens facelift's interior keeps the present Carens' well-known cabin design while adding minor improvements to improve the ride. Updated trim pieces on the doors and dashboard enhance the overall appearance, while new upholstery options and color palettes give the vehicle a more upscale feel. Existing amenities including an 8-speaker Bose audio system, 64-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a smart air purifier remain, guaranteeing occupants a pleasant and technologically advanced atmosphere.

Kia Carens facelift: Expected features

To set the new Carens apart from the existing model, Kia is adding a number of cutting-edge innovations to improve convenience and safety. Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist, are probably going to be a noteworthy addition. A 360-degree surround-view camera is also anticipated to be added to the new Carens, enhancing vision for parking and maneuvering. To further enhance the premium appeal, higher models are anticipated to be equipped with a bigger infotainment touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof.

Kia Carens facelift: Expected price range and rivals

The latest Carens, which is priced between Rs 10.60 lakh and Rs 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom), has done well in India's MPV market. The top-spec trims of the 2019 Carens are probably going to cost more over Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), given its luxury amenities and style. This puts it up against three-row SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector as well as MPVs like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6, and Toyota Rumion. Kia's dual-model approach enables them to cater to consumers who are looking for a more luxury experience with the new Carens and those who are on a tight budget with the current Carens.