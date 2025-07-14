The Kia Carens Clavis EV, launching July 15, 2025, is set to be India's first 7-seater electric MPV. Boasting design tweaks for enhanced aerodynamics and a feature-rich interior, it aims to offer a green option for urban families.

Kia India's entry into the mass market passenger electric car market will be the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which goes on sale tomorrow, July 15, 2025. Additionally, as a crucial addition to Kia's growing EV range in India, the next vehicle will be the first seven-seater electric MPV in its class. The Carens Clavis EV's energy efficiency, size, and convenience are designed to appeal to urban families looking for a greener option without compromising on adaptability. Here's a closer look at what it may provide.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Expected Design

The Clavis EV makes minor design changes that represent its electric heart while maintaining the general appearance of the normal Carens MPV. The charging port's closed-off front grille, which gives it a sleek and technologically advanced look, is the most obvious alteration up front. It is anticipated that the rear end will remain consistent with its ICE sister by extending over to the linked LED light bar.

Aerodynamic alloy wheels and revised bumpers for increased efficiency and style are further EV-specific features. These modifications allow the Clavis EV visibly distinguish itself from the petrol and diesel versions, even if the general body form is still MPV-friendly.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Expected Interiors

The Clavis EV will probably come equipped with a wide range of safety and comfort features from Kia. A two-spoke steering wheel, two 12.3-inch linked displays, and a dual-tone black-and-white interior design motif are among the interior features. The interior itself is similar to the ICE version, but it will have a redesigned bottom console with more storage and interface visuals tailored to EVs.

A powered and ventilated driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents, wireless phone charging for both front and rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof to create an open cabin feeling, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) to reduce glare during nighttime driving are just a few examples of the comfort and convenience features that the Kia Carens Clavis EV should have.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Expected Safety Features

Six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot detection, front and rear parking sensors and a tire pressure monitoring system are all expected safety features of the Clavis EV. In order to further solidify its position as a technologically advanced family EV, it should also be equipped with Level-2 ADAS capabilities like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, driver attention warning, and automated emergency braking.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Expected Price and Rivals

The Carens Clavis EV is expected to retail for about Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) from Kia. It stands alone as a value offer because it has no direct competitors in the 7-seater EV MPV market. It will, however, indirectly compete with five-seater electric SUVs like as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and the soon-to-be Maruti e-Vitara.