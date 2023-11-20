Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hyundai cars to be available on Amazon from 2024, but...

    Hyundai has recently announced that it will become the first brand to start selling cars on Amazon, starting in 2024. According to reports, the new method will allow customers to purchase cars and then either have the car delivered directly to their home or pick it up from their local dealership.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Hyundai USA will sell its cars on Amazon from 2024 onwards, making the Korean company the first carmaker in the world to do so.  The massive American internet retailer will soon introduce a special automobile sales platform on the website.

    Hyundai will be able to display and sell cars on Amazon.com when the platform launches in the US, where buyers will be able to purchase the automobiles similarly to how they would any other goods on the website. These cars will be from dealer stock, much like the brand's online selling platform. 

    This is a result of a recent agreement between the Korean automaker and the online retailer, wherein Hyundai cars will get Amazon's Alexa AI assistant installed. Hyundai will be able to access Amazon's enormous American customer base thanks to this cooperation.

    Amazon claims that more companies will eventually join the fold, although it is unclear which other brands are in line to join the platform and whether the service will be expanded outside of the USA.

    While the specifics of how this Amazon venture enhances the car-buying experience remain somewhat elusive, Hyundai’s USA website currently boasts a user-friendly native search tool, enabling customers to narrow down their choices within a 250-mile radius.

    Beyond e-commerce, Hyundai plans to improve the driving experience by incorporating Alexa, the voice-activated assistant from Amazon, into its cars beginning in 2025.

    Hyundai is believed to be embracing Amazon's AWS and Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider, which would further increase the tech synergy. This is a calculated move meant to optimise production processes and save expenses in order to improve efficiency.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
