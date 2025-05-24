Image Credit : Google

Ola Electric begins nationwide deliveries of its Roadster X motorcycle series. The company is offering perks worth Rs 10,000 to the first 5,000 customers under its 'Ride the Future' campaign, including extended warranty, MoveOS+, and maintenance packages.

The Roadster X series introduces advanced tech to the two-wheeler EV market, including a mid-drive motor, a chain drive with integrated MCU, and industry-first flat cables for improved packaging, reduced weight, and better thermal performance.