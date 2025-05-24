Ola Electric rolls out Roadster X across India with Rs 10,000 in launch benefits
Ola Electric has kicked off deliveries of its Roadster X motorcycle series across India, offering perks to the first 5,000 customers.
Ola Electric begins nationwide deliveries of its Roadster X motorcycle series. The company is offering perks worth Rs 10,000 to the first 5,000 customers under its 'Ride the Future' campaign, including extended warranty, MoveOS+, and maintenance packages.
The Roadster X series introduces advanced tech to the two-wheeler EV market, including a mid-drive motor, a chain drive with integrated MCU, and industry-first flat cables for improved packaging, reduced weight, and better thermal performance.
The Roadster X series features brake-by-wire with single-channel ABS and MoveOS 5 with regen, cruise control, and reverse mode. Its IP67-rated battery system includes advanced wire bonding and a serviceable BMS.
Prices start at rs 99,999 for the 2.5kWh variant, Rs 1,09,999 for the 3.5kWh, and Rs 1,24,999 for the 4.5kWh. The Roadster X+ 4.5kWh starts at Rs 1,29,999, while the top-end 9.1kWh with a 501 km range starts at Rs 1,99,999 (ex-showroom).
Roadster X
The Roadster X has a 7kW mid-drive motor, offering a top speed of 105 kmph for the 2.5kWh variant and 118 kmph for the 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh versions. These models offer IDC-certified ranges of 144 km, 201 km, and 259 km, respectively. 0-40 kmph takes 3.4 seconds for the 2.5kWh and 3.1 seconds for the others. Riders can switch between Eco, Normal, and Sports modes. A 4.3-inch color LCD screen powered by MoveOS 5 provides connected features.
Roadster X+
Available in 4.5kWh and 9.1kWh battery configurations, the Roadster X+ boasts a more powerful 11kW motor. It reaches a top speed of 125 kmph and accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 2.7 seconds. The 4.5kWh version has a 259 km range, while the 9.1kWh variant offers a remarkable 501 km (IDC). Like the X, it includes Eco, Normal, and Sports riding modes and is equipped with a 4.3-inch connected LCD display powered by MoveOS 5. Additional tech features include energy usage analytics, advanced regenerative braking, cruise control, and reverse mode.
Both Roadster models feature a segment-first patented brake-by-wire system with single-channel ABS. The IP67-rated battery is both waterproof and dustproof, and a serviceable battery management system ensures easy maintenance.