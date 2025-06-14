Chennai-based tech company Agilisium celebrated 10th anniversary by gifting 25 long-serving employees brand-new Hyundai Creta. This generous gesture, coupled with performance-based pay raises, demonstrates the company's commitment to its workforce.

Agilisium, a tech company situated in Chennai, commemorated its tenth anniversary. To commemorate the day, the firm gave a brand-new Hyundai Creta to its 25 long-serving staff. Given that these 2025 cars may have cost roughly Rs 3.29 crore, the gesture may have put a significant dent on the company's finances.

Whether the corporation has given its employees a basic model or a premium model is yet unknown. For apparent reasons, the SUV becomes the company's top option. It has a strong engine, good build quality, and a reasonable price range, starting at Rs 13.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Details reveal that the business is giving the SUVs as presents in a grand manner while keeping them a secret to build tension. After seeing the company's generosity, the employees were ecstatic when the time came.

In addition to the unexpected vehicle gifts, Agilisium rolled out pay increases based on individual performance across every level in the organization. This move, seen as a sign of the company’s long-term commitment to its workforce, was especially appreciated during a time when the broader tech industry is navigating uncertainty and conservative spending.

Indian market's reaction to Hyundai Creta

Customers have responded overwhelmingly to the Hyundai Creta since it first entered the Indian market. The model's monthly sales, which are increasing daily, demonstrate the passion for the product. With significant internal and external upgrades, the business has launched the upgraded Creta avatar into the market.

With a completely LED headlamp arrangement, DRLs, a respectably proportioned bonnet, and fashionable alloy wheels, it makes an assertive stylistic statement. The firm provides the car with a variety of petrol and diesel engine choices.

Four distinct petrol engines with differing displacements and a 1.5L diesel engine are on the list. These engines consist of a 1.5L turbo-petrol, a 1.4L turbo-petrol, and a 1.5L normally aspirated petrol engine.