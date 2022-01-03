  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla delivers almost 1 million electric cars in 2021, reports 87% increase

    The corporation delivered more than 308,000 automobiles in the fourth quarter alone, a 71 per cent increase over the previous quarter. The Model 3 sedan and Model Y hatchback accounted for the vast majority of deliveries.

    Tesla delivers almost 1 million electric cars in 2021 reports 87 per cent increase gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Despite the computer chip scarcity that has affected vehicle manufacturers throughout the world, Tesla revealed on Sunday that it delivered 936,000 cars in 2021, an 87 per cent increase from the previous year. The corporation delivered more than 308,000 automobiles in the fourth quarter alone, a 71 per cent increase over the previous quarter. The Model 3 sedan and Model Y hatchback accounted for the vast majority of deliveries. Analysts on Wall Street had predicted 266,000 auto deliveries in the fourth quarter and 855,000 for the year. "The metrics are difficult to pick holes in," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a letter to investors.

    He stated that, despite the fact that there are numerous rivals in the EV field, Tesla continues to dominate market share, as seen this quarter. Despite a global scarcity of computer chips, which serve as the brains for a range of devices, including engine controls and touch displays, Tesla doubled its sales. Because of the shortfall, most automakers were compelled to idle their factories for weeks at a time, preventing them from producing as many automobiles as they had expected.

    Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, stated in July that his business was overcome the scarcity by switching to more commonly accessible semiconductor types and developing new instructions, or firmware, to be placed in the chip. Tesla is able to make such a change since its vehicles' components are designed to be primarily controlled by software. Tesla does not categorise its deliveries based on country. Sales in Europe and China have driven most of its recent growth. The increase in deliveries rounded off a historic year for Tesla, which saw its stock price and profits skyrocket. In order to support its quick expansion, it has also pushed to construct plants near Austin, Texas, as well as Berlin.

    Also Read | Tesla releases 'holiday' software update, including TikTok app, dark mode and more

    Tesla's market value surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in October, making it more valuable than General Motors, Ford Motor, Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, BMW, and numerous other manufacturers combined. Tesla's shares ended at $1,056.78 on Friday, up from a little under $700 at the end of 2020. Increased sales and earnings propelled the stock's growth. The corporation made $1.6 billion in the third quarter, more than double its earnings for the entire year of 2020, its first profitable year.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Skoda to kickstart 2022 with launch of face lifted Kodiaq on January 14 Details inside gcw

    Skoda to kickstart 2022 with launch of face lifted Kodiaq on January 14; Details inside

    Tata Motors bags second spot in December 2021 sales crosses Hyundai gcw

    Tata Motors bags second spot in December 2021 sales, crosses Hyundai

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    Delhi govt to push cab food delivery services to switch to electric vehicles gcw

    Delhi govt to push cab, food delivery services to switch to electric vehicles

    Tesla releases holiday software update including TikTok app dark mode and more gcw

    Tesla releases 'holiday' software update, including TikTok app, dark mode and more

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2021-22 Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to meet Romelu Lukaku after backlash over controversial remarks

    EPL 2021-22: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to meet Romelu Lukaku after backlash over controversial remarks

    Indian origin Ashok Elluswamy first employee to be hired for Tesla Autopilot team says Elon Musk gcw

    Indian-origin Ashok Elluswamy first employee to be hired for Tesla's Autopilot team, says Elon Musk

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli out of Wanderers Test with back spasm, KL Rahul leads team, toss report-ayh

    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli out of Wanderers Test with back spasm, KL Rahul leads team

    Skin care: Get rid of acne by using castor oil-dnm

    Skin care: Get rid of acne by using castor oil

    Here how you can say goodbye to cracked heels with these home remedies-dnm

    Here's how you can say goodbye to cracked heels with these home remedies

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon