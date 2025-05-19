The next-gen Hyundai Venue has been spotted testing in camouflaged form, revealing design cues inspired by Creta and Exter. Key updates include a revised front fascia with new LED headlamps and a connected light bar, along with Creta-like tail lamps.

Hyundai is preparing to boost the ante in the industry by introducing the New Gen avatar after dominating the market with the existing Venue model. Details of the launch have not yet been disclosed by the firm. However, it appears that the formal release is imminent based on all of the spy photos, viral testing photographs, and videos.

A test mule with state registration plates was recently spotted in Pune. This implies that the business may use its new site in Talegaon, close to Pune, to create the next generation of venues. Later this year, the entire output is anticipated to be operational.

What do the spy shots reveal?

According to new spy pictures, the next Venue has been sighted in heavily camouflaged form, exposing several crucial changes and features. According to the viral photographs, the model has a fresh front face that appears to be influenced by the company's latest product, Exter.

After a closer look at the pictures, it appears that the new-generation vehicle will include an improved LED headlamp configuration with integrated DRLs, as well as a linked light bar strip at both ends. The Hyundai emblem appears on top of the front grill, which also features an upgraded bumper and skid plate. These features lend a Creta N Line atmosphere, making it more visually appealing than ever.

Speaking about the back, the car has Creta-inspired tail lamps with a distinctive twist. The picture did not show the alloy wheels. However, we anticipate the manufacturer will equip the future model with beautiful dual-tone alloy wheels that have slightly expanded wheel arches.

Currently, the majority of the specifications remain unknown. Customers may anticipate the car to include the same 1.2L NA Petrol, 1.0L Turbo Petrol, and 1.5L Turbo Diesel engines. These units will continue to be equipped with a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT transmissions.