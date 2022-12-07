Apple's major partner Foxconn refused to work with Nothing; CEO Carl Pei reveals the reason

Carl Pei, who is also a co-founder of OnePlus, said, that every startup has worked with Foxconn. But Foxconn said no because every startup that worked with them failed. The company feared losses and did not move forward with manufacturing Nothing Phone (1).

Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, acknowledged that producing the company's first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), had a "plethora of challenges". The firm had difficulties with Foxconn, one of the top iPhone suppliers and Apple partners, among other difficulties. Pei said that Foxconn declined to work with Nothing because of the company's previous struggles in the smartphone sector. Due of financial concerns, the business decided against producing the Nothing Phone (1).

The co-founder of OnePlus, Pei, stated in an interview, "With Foxconn, every new manufacturer has collaborated. However, they refused when it was our turn because every company that collaborated with them failed. Foxconn also suffered financial losses when a startup failed because they couldn't repay its expenses."

The inventor of Nothing also discussed difficulties producing its initial devices due to COVID-19. He explained to the media that because of travel limitations, the firm was unable to send engineers from other nations to India and had to oversee its manufacturing on the ground remotely. For instance, engineers in Shenzhen, China had only 45-minute periods to discuss component designs and mechanics due to restrictions.

Today, Nothing intends to enter the US market with its Nothing Phone (1), but claims it will be difficult given Apple's dominance of the sector with its iPhones. He noted that "extra technical support" needs were the reason why the Nothing Phone (1) was not introduced in the US. Companies also need strong relationships with large US carriers.

The business has declared that it had sold more than 1 million goods worldwide. True wireless earbuds Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (stick) are best sellers.

