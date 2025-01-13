Want to buy Range Rover? Know down payment offers and EMI details

This article provides details on Range Rover car prices and loan EMIs. Learn about loan and EMI details for purchasing a Range Rover, starting at a minimum price of 67.9 lakh rupees.

Range Rover EMI

Many Range Rover models are available in India. However, buying this car is difficult due to its high price. Range Rover car prices are mostly above one crore. The least expensive Range Rover has an ex-showroom price of 67.9 lakh rupees.

Range Rover Booking

The on-road price for the Range Rover 2.0-liter Dynamic SE diesel variant is 78.21 lakh rupees in Delhi. Prices may vary in other cities. To buy this car, you need to take a loan of approximately 70.40 lakh rupees. If you take a four-year loan, you will have to pay a total of 82.48 lakh rupees.

Range Rover

If you take a six-year loan, you will have to pay 88.86 lakh rupees. Let's see how much installment you have to pay every month. To buy the diesel variant of the Range Rover, you need to make a down payment of 7.82 lakh rupees. If you take a four-year loan at 8% interest, the monthly EMI will be 1.72 lakh rupees.

Range Rover Loan

For a five-year loan, the monthly EMI is 1.43 lakh rupees. For a six-year loan at 8% interest, the monthly EMI is 1.24 lakh rupees. For a seven-year loan, the monthly EMI is 1.10 lakh rupees.

Range Rover Evoque Down Payment

Over eight years, you'll pay a total of 92.15 lakh rupees. The price may vary depending on the bank's policy and interest rate when taking a loan to buy a Range Rover. It's important to understand all the details from the bank when taking a loan.

