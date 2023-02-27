2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets new engine, 6 airbags and more; Check out SUV's latest specs

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar. The 6/7-seater model gets an all-new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine and a few feature updates. Check out all details.

Hyundai India has introduced the 2023 Alcazar SUV with a new 1.5L turbo GDi petrol engine in the country. It goes without saying that the new engine is prepared for E20 fuel and RDE compliance. Hyundai Motor India, which sells sport utility vehicles (SUVs) like the Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson, has opened bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar. Bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar are now being taken online and at the brand's Signature stores in India for a nominal fee of Rs 25,000.

In addition, Hyundai changed the appearance of the 2023 Alcazar's front grille and added a "ALCAZAR" insignia to the redesigned puddle lamp logo. Additionally, the new SUV will come equipped with six airbags as a normal safety element. Lazy Stop & Go will also come standard on the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar update.

The Alcazar is available in 6- and 7-seater versions for the uninitiated.

Speaking of the new 1.5L petrol engine, it will have the maximum torque of 253 Nm between 1,500 and 3,000 rpm and the highest output of 157 bhp at 5,500 rpm. It will be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 6-speed manual gearbox with mileage figures of 18 kmpl and 17.5 kmpl, respectively.

While the outgoing model was priced between Rs 16.10 lakh and Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar price might be a tad bit higher.

The new Hyundai Alcazar will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus.

