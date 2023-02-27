Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets new engine, 6 airbags and more; Check out SUV's latest specs

    Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar. The 6/7-seater model gets an all-new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine and a few feature updates. Check out all details.

    2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets new engine 6 airbags and more Check out SUV latest specs gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    Hyundai India has introduced the 2023 Alcazar SUV with a new 1.5L turbo GDi petrol engine in the country. It goes without saying that the new engine is prepared for E20 fuel and RDE compliance. Hyundai Motor India, which sells sport utility vehicles (SUVs) like the Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson, has opened bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar. Bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar are now being taken online and at the brand's Signature stores in India for a nominal fee of Rs 25,000.

    In addition, Hyundai changed the appearance of the 2023 Alcazar's front grille and added a "ALCAZAR" insignia to the redesigned puddle lamp logo. Additionally, the new SUV will come equipped with six airbags as a normal safety element. Lazy Stop & Go will also come standard on the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar update.

    Also Read | Tata Motors launches Nexon, Harrier and Safari Dark editions with new features

    The Alcazar is available in 6- and 7-seater versions for the uninitiated.

    Speaking of the new 1.5L petrol engine, it will have the maximum torque of 253 Nm between 1,500 and 3,000 rpm and the highest output of 157 bhp at 5,500 rpm.  It will be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 6-speed manual gearbox with mileage figures of 18 kmpl and 17.5 kmpl, respectively.

    While the outgoing model was priced between Rs 16.10 lakh and Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar price might be a tad bit higher.

    The new Hyundai Alcazar will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus.

    Also Read | 2023 Honda City facelift leaked ahead of launch; Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ola Uber and Rapido bike taxi services banned in Delhi check details here gcw

    Ola, Uber and Rapido bike taxi services banned in Delhi

    2023 Honda City facelift leaked ahead of launch Here is what you can expect gcw

    2023 Honda City facelift leaked ahead of launch; Here's what you can expect

    Ola Electric to invest Rs 7614 crore in setting up EV battery cell four wheeler manufacturing plants in TN gcw

    Ola Electric to invest Rs 7,614 crore in setting up EV battery cell, manufacturing plants in TN

    2023 Hyundai Verna to launch on March 21 will be available in 4 variants gcw

    2023 Hyundai Verna to launch on March 21; will be available in 4 variants

    2023 Honda City Facelift likely to launch in March first week Here is what we know so far gcw

    2023 Honda City Facelift likely to launch in March first week; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    football Manchester United wins League Cup 2022-23: Here is how Sir Alex Ferguson reacted to Erik ten Hag delivering trophy in debut season-ayh

    Man United wins League Cup: Here's how Alex Ferguson reacted to Erik ten Hag delivering trophy in debut season

    Signs of emergency says AAP, claims 80% of its leaders arrested since Sunday; check details AJR

    'Signs of emergency,' says AAP, claims 80% of its leaders arrested since Sunday; check details

    (Video) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad caught kissing on camera; fans bash paps for 'invasion of privacy' vma

    (Video) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad caught kissing on camera; fans bash paps for 'invasion of privacy'

    NEST 2023: Registration process for examination commences on nestexam.in; know application fees, exam pattern - adt

    NEST 2023: Registration process for examination commences on nestexam.in; know application fees, exam pattern

    Salman Khan goes creative to announce much-awaited song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan vma

    Salman Khan goes creative to announce much-awaited song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon