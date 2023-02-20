Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 Honda City facelift leaked ahead of launch; Here's what you can expect

    The updated Honda City will get minor cosmetic changes on the outside. These include redesigned front and rear bumpers as well as an updated grille. The 2023 Honda City will be available with an RDE-compliant 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be discontinued.

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    Honda Cars India is all set to launch the 2023 City facelift on March 2 in the country. However, the new sedan has been online leaking and clear pictures have surfaced online prior to the formal introduction. It will receive exterior aesthetic improvements and new interior features. In the Indian market, the 2023 Honda City facelift will meet competition from the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia.

    The current sedan's hybrid engine is only available in the top-tier ZX trim, increasing its price by almost Rs 4 lakh when compared to the basic petrol-only model. According to reports, Honda is considering including a hybrid engine configuration in a new basic trim to close the price difference between the two powertrains.

    Also Read | 2023 Hyundai Verna to launch on March 21; will be available in 4 variants

    The cabin will only receive minor upgrades rather than a drastic makeover. A few new elements that were previously absent from the sedan may be added by the business. When the City is updated in 2023, expect a cordless charging and ventilated chairs.

    Since this is a mid-cycle facelift, the upgrades are not significant, and the new car has undergone a few changes, as seen in the leaked photos. The 2023 City facelift features revised bumpers and a thinner chrome strip on the front grille. The nine LED array headlamp configuration from the present variant has been kept. With the exception of the honeycomb pattern on higher versions and vertical slats on lesser variants, the grille design hasn't altered much.

    Additionally brought over from the current generation are the alloy rims. Aside from the new placement of the reflectors and the modified bumper, the back silhouette is also the same. According to information, Honda may release a new shade of blue along with the makeover.

    Also Read | Who is Ramkripa Ananthan, the woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, XUV 700 & more?

    Due to the BS6 Phase II (RDE) standards taking effect on April 1, 2023, Honda has eliminated the diesel engines from the City lineup. Henceforth, Honda City will be a petrol-only sedan from now onwards. The existing petrol and hybrid engines have been updated to meet the RDE norms while also being E20 fuel ready.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
