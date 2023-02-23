Tata Motors launches Nexon, Harrier and Safari Dark editions with new features
The Nexon, Harrier, and Safari now come in Dark editions thanks to Tata Motors. The advanced driving aid systems (ADAS) with 10 features, a bigger 10.25-inch tablet infotainment, and an entirely new adaptive user interface are all characteristics of the Dark version, depending on the model.
For a small fee of Rs 30,000, customers can reserve the #DARK Edition of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari at any approved Tata Motors store.
The recently added Carnelian Red highlights deserve particular notice. The new normal warranty for the #DARK line of SUVs is 3 years/1 lakh kilometres (whichever is earlier).
Tata Nexon
The Oberon Black body hue of the Nexon #DARK Edition has been made public. It sports 16-inch Blackstone alloy wheels, Zircon red accents in the front grille, and the red #DARK insignia on the fenders. Additionally, the interior of the vehicle has a Carnelian Red motif, with leatherette seats, a steel black front dashboard, and red details on the console, doors, and steering wheel.
Tata Harrier and Tata Safari
The Harrier and Safari are available in the #DARK Edition with an Oberon Black paint job, a Piano Black front grille, and Zircon Red highlights. The cars come with 18-inch Charcoal Black alloy rims, Red brake callipers, and fenders that bear the #Dark insignia. The interior of the vehicle features a stunning Carnelian Red theme with high-end components like Carnelian Red Leatherette seats with diamond-quilted accents, coordinating grab handles on the doors and console, the #DARK logo on the headrest, a Steel Black front dashboard design, and Piano Black accents on the steering wheel, console, and doors.
Based on the OMEGARC platform, the pair also boasts of a number of cutting-edge features, including, to name a few, a 10.25-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS for advanced safety, 6 Way powered Driver seats with Memory and Welcome function, 360° Surround View System, 7-inch Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, and 200+ Voice commands in 6 languages.
