    2022 Range Rover SUV launched in India; From features to price, know it all

    Range Rover's fifth-generation model was launched internationally in 2021 and is priced at Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom).

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Range Rover has announced the start of bookings for the Range Rover SUV in India. Range Rover's fifth-generation model was launched internationally in 2021 and is priced at Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom). The Range Rover will be available in three trim levels in India: SE, HSE, and the top-spec Autobiography.

    Jaguar Land Rover's innovative Modular Longitudinal Architecture Flex architecture serves as the foundation for the 2022 Range Rover. The normal version is over five metres long, while the extended-wheelbase version is up to 5.25 metres long. The business has stated that an all-electric version of the next Range Rover will be available by 2024.

    Features: 
    The SUV is available with three engines, all of which are paired to an automatic transmission. The new model also has unique LED headlights, a totally rebuilt LED taillight, and freshly designed alloy wheels. It comes in three trim levels: SE, HSE, and Autobiography. The 2022 Range Rover is now available in four, five, and seven-seat (on long-wheelbase versions) combinations depending on choice and trim level. The fifth-generation Range Rover is the first to include a third row of seats.

    Interiors:
    The interiors have four displays: a 13.7-inch instrument cluster, a 13.1-inch improved touchscreen infotainment system, an 11.4-inch entertainment display in the front seatbacks, and an 8-inch touchscreen display in the centre armrest. Among the notable features are a revised double-bar steering wheel, a full-size panoramic sunroof, and physical climate control buttons. Buyers may also pick from a variety of graded leathers and a selection of exquisite veneers and other materials for customised finishes.

    The SUV will also be offered in four, five, or seven-seat combinations and regular and long-wheelbase versions. However, the corporation will disclose the full pricing list for all variations at a later date.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
