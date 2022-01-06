BMW takes one notch up! You can change car colour with touch of button; Watch clip

At CES 2022, BMW demonstrated a dazzling futuristic technology that employs digitalisation to modify the external shade of the car based on the driver's commands. The BMW iX Flow with E Ink has a specifically designed body wrap customised to the curves of the electric SUV. When activated by electrical impulses, Electrophoretic technology brings different colour pigments to the surface, causing the body skin to take on the desired colouration.

BMW Group is presently leading the development of E Ink technology to experience a new level of customisation on both the outside and interior of future production cars. Stella Clarke, Head of Project for the BMW iX Flow with E Ink, told the media that it allows drivers to convey different aspects of their personality or even their appreciation of change publicly and redefine this each time they sit in their car. She went on to say that, similar to fashion or status updates on social media; the car becomes a reflection of many moods and circumstances in everyday life.

According to BMW, this chameleon-like technology can assist reduce the amount of cooling and heating required by the vehicle's air conditioning. This minimises the amount of energy needed for the vehicle's electrical system and the vehicle's fuel or electricity usage. In an all-electric vehicle, adjusting the colour to match the weather can extend the range. For example, the technology may protect the dashboard from overheating on the inside.

Furthermore, it is stated that E Ink technology is particularly energy-efficient. Electrophoretic technology does not require any energy to maintain the desired colour state, unlike monitors or projectors. Electrophoretic colouring is based on E Ink technology, which is well known for its application in eReader displays. The surface coating of the BMW iX Flow with E Ink has millions of microcapsules with diameters comparable to the thickness of a human hair. Each microcapsule comprises white pigments that are negatively charged and black pigments that are positively charged.

