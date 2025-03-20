user
Chanakya's Insights: What female body language reveals about personality

Published: Mar 20, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

When we hear the name Acharya Chanakya, we are reminded of his ethics and wisdom. Even after centuries, his words and policies have not lost their relevance. In his book 'Chanakya Niti,' Chanakya's statements about women are particularly thought-provoking. Chanakya stated that women possessing these traits should be avoided. According to Chanakya, women with certain characteristics are harmful to the family and society, and Chanakya advises being cautious with them.

Some women have short necks. Chanakya says that women with short necks are dependent on others, women with long necks bring misfortune to their own kind, and women with flat necks are prone to anger. 

Women with yellow eyes are more likely to be fearful and angry. Women with gray eyes are of good nature.

Chanakya says that women whose cheeks swell when they laugh are not of good character. Women with swollen blood vessels and unevenly shaped hands are deprived of happiness and wealth in life.

Women with tattoos of crows, owls, snakes, and wolves on their hands are likely to harm others. Women with hair in their ears and irregularly shaped ears cause conflict in the home.

Chanakya has stated in his policy that women with long, protruding teeth always have to face sorrow in life. However, it should be remembered that it is not correct to apply these characteristics mentioned by Chanakya to today's times, as they only reflect the social conditions of that time.

Disclaimer: These are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

