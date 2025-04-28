In Hindu Dharma, a wife is seen as 'Gruhalakshmi' and 'Ardhangini.' Disrespect, abuse, infidelity, and hindering her religious duties disrupt dharma, invite sorrow, and destroy peace at home.

According to Hindu Dharma, the relationship between husband and wife is not just a bond between two individuals but a sacred union deeply rooted in dharma, love, and karma. Scriptures regard the wife as 'ardhangini'—the divine half—and 'Gruhalakshmi'—the goddess of prosperity in the home. Certain actions mentioned in the scriptures must be avoided, as they are against dharma and can disrupt peace and happiness in the household.

Avoid Disrespect:

Disrespecting one's wife—whether through neglect, mockery, or demeaning behavior—creates cracks in the relationship and is considered a sin. The wife, as Gruhalakshmi, brings prosperity; disrespecting her is said to anger Goddess Lakshmi, leading to financial troubles, mental distress, and unrest at home. According to the 3rd chapter of Manu Smriti, disrespecting one’s wife results in sorrow and sin.

Physical or Mental Abuse:

Raising a hand against one’s wife, shouting at her, or causing her mental anguish is a grave sin. Scriptures view the wife as a form of deity; harming her invites the wrath of ancestors and gods. Such actions lead to illness, relationship breakdowns, and increased negativity at home. A man who commits violence against his wife is condemned to hell.

Infidelity:

Being unfaithful, engaging in extramarital affairs, or breaking the sacred bond of trust violates dharma and shatters the family structure. Scriptures declare that such sins bear bitter fruits in this life and the next. The marital bond is likened to a sacred penance, and infidelity destroys it, bringing sorrow and unrest. According to the Garuda Purana, infidelity ruins wealth, progeny, and overall happiness.

Hindering Religious Activities:

Mocking or preventing a wife’s religious practices—such as worship, fasting, or rituals—is strongly condemned. The wife is considered a facilitator of dharma; interfering with her devotion reduces positive energy and blessings from gods and ancestors, increasing stress and negativity at home. As per the Vishnu Purana, supporting the wife's religious activities brings merit, peace, and happiness.