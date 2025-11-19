In 2026, Taurus individuals may face health issues and challenges from adversaries. Career prospects include new job opportunities, work-related travel, and potential promotions, though heavy workloads are expected.

Ganesha says for the people of Taurus, the year 2026 will be under the influence of an Inauspicious planet, due to which diseases can dominate. The enemy will try to cause harm, but they will not be entirely successful. There will be a lot of going out in connection with work. New job opportunities can be found. Time will be auspicious for the students. You will get the guidance of a senior person this year, due to which there can be some success in business. There is the possibility of buying a new vehicle this year. Between April and June, you can go on a trip with your family. You may also have to take a loan this year. You may have to bear the separation of a dear friend or relative this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

January

Ganesha says There may be some problems in the first week of the month. You will lack curiosity. Before making any decision, take the advice of an elder person. Can buy land, building, or any other immovable property. Somebody can cheat you at this time. Social status will be better than before. The third week of the month will be for introspection and analysis. In moments of solitude, you will brainstorm deeply about your work. At this time, your written work can be completed. You can get some bad news. On the last days of the month, there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family.

Love Life: There can be a rift in the relationship between the partners; the reason for this can be a third person. But going forward, the problems can be solved.

Job-Business: This month will be special for employed people. The work done these days will add to your progress. You can get money stuck in business this month.

Health: Your medical expenses may increase this month. You will come out of mental anxiety problems for a long time.

February

Ganesha says This month you will work hard and get better results. This time will also give good results for the students. You will get the full benefit of your hard work during this period. Your love life will become sweeter, your financial condition will be stronger than before, and you might make plans to travel somewhere. It would be better if you ignore the mistakes of the children at this time. You will feel some discomfort due to the arrival of guests. Happiness will increase in the last days of the month. You will be able to face the situations with satisfaction. New career prospects will arise for the students.

Love Life: With the help of a partner, money can be gained this month. Do not take any hasty decisions in love life without thinking.

Job-Business: There may be a foreign trip related to the job. You can make up your mind to make a big investment this month.

Health: The health of your family members will be better. There is no possibility of any disease coming this month.

March

Ganesha says the heavy workload at the beginning of this month may trouble you. There may be some misunderstandings as well. The mind will remain depressed due to the deteriorating health of an elderly person in the family. There is a possibility of an auspicious event happening in the family. Students will put their full attention on their studies. Employed people will show better work in their work, due to which their chances of promotion can be made in the near future. There will be happiness in married life. It would be better if you do not travel long distances this month. An old dispute can be a mutual problem.

Love Life: Your partner can give you some good news. Unmarried people can get married.

Job-Business: There are chances of promotion in the job, but there is also a possibility of a change in the place of work. There is a possibility of a dispute with the partner at work.

Health: You may have allergies or any kind of infection due to seasonal changes. But taking care will not cause much trouble.

April

Ganesha says there will be success in court cases this month. You may be busy with your children, which means you won't have time for daily chores. At this time, you have to take special care of your diet; otherwise, the situation may worsen. You will get a chance to go to a family function. Amenities will cost more. Opponents will try to take advantage of your weakness. Can go for a walk with friends. Doubt will remain in the mind about some work, but a big project can be taken on by you.

Love Life: Relationship with partner will be sweet. A romantic trip can also happen. Partner will help in every way and will be friendly to you on an emotional level as well.

Job-Business: The work of a new project can come in handy. At the end of the month, the circumstances will be favorable for you. You can get some new deals or a big contract in business.

Health: This month is going to be good for your health. If you are troubled by stomach disease, then you can see improvement in it.

May

Ganesha says this month, you may stray from your goals. This situation will not last long. Soon, you will gain momentum in your work. The inflow of money will also continue. Your inclination towards religion will increase. Additional earnings can also happen at this time. Government work will be beneficial in the second week of the month. Students will be upset because the exam results were not satisfactory. You have to control your speech; otherwise, things may go wrong.

Love Life: Mutual understanding and coordination with partners will be better. There will be a chance to take part in some functions and spend time.

Job-Business: The Time will be favorable for you in every way for the job. Profitable conditions are being created in the occupation.

Health: Time will be favorable for you in terms of health. People with only joint troubles and orthopedics may need to take extra precautions.

June

Ganesha says there will be closeness in love relations this month. Can buy a new car. There will be a chance to go for a walk with family members. There could be any auspicious event in the family. Ideas may come to mind regarding business. Matters related to property may be in your favor. A close family member can come home to know about your well-being; seeing this, your heart will be happy. You can make new plans for the future at this time. Big responsibilities can also be completed easily.

Love Life: Singles will get marriage proposals. There are chances of success in love affairs, too. Time will be better in all respects.

Job-Business: A big project can be found in the job. This month will be of old recoveries in occupation. Any old deal that is already pending can be completed.

Health: This time will be good for your health. You will feel better inwardly and physically.

July

Ganesha says Travels will be auspicious this month, and good information will be received. Power will be excellent, and a plan can be made to buy a new house and property. You will get a chance to participate in religious work, and Moon will keep your financial condition good. Cooperation will be received from friends, and work will be completed on time. The accumulated wealth will increase. Work will be abundant, and cooperation will also be received. There is no chance of any trouble. There will be a meeting with friends, and a new plan may be discussed.

Love Life: There will be sweetness in the relationships of partners this month. This month, mutual disputes will be removed.

Job-Business: The circumstances in the job will be favorable for you. There may also be talk of a transfer. You can get the deals or contracts you want in business.

Health: Time will be good for health. You can feel some relief from chronic diseases. Reduce outdoor food.

August

Ganesha says There is a possibility of an increase in wealth this month. Incoming will remain good, and you will be successful in loan-related matters. There will be success in happiness and love from children. Plans will be successful and collaboration will be received. Contact with senior people will increase, and you will be successful in the job. The journey will be pleasant, and you will be successful in achieving your goals. There will be harmony with a spouse. Your mind will be at peace, and your married life will be happy. There may be expenditure on repair work in the house.

Love Life: Love and compatibility with partners will increase. You can get your favorite Vastu gift.

Job-Business: There are chances of transfer in the job. Income may increase. There may be an increase in your accumulated wealth or investments.

Health: There will be progress in removing diseases and disorders of the body during this period. Try to take some walks before going to sleep at night.

September

Ganesha says Feelings of despair will prevail this month. There will be income, but expenses will also be higher. There will be benefits from the royal side, and you will not get the expected support from the family. You will be focused on your work, and those traveling abroad will be successful. The journey will be pleasant, and business will flourish. Avoid haste. Expenses will be incurred on appearances. New contacts will be beneficial. Support will be received from children, and money will be spent on decorative items. Investment benefits and land will also bring happiness.

Love Life: Your relationship can touch a new dimension. Time is favorable for lovers. Marriage proposals can also come.

Job-Business: It's time to work extra hard on the job. Time is favorable for business, but you should not rely on anyone's assurances.

Health: Time is favorable for health. There is no fear of any major disease for you this month.

October

Ganesha says Income will be better this month, and work will be completed on time. You will get support from your family. New work will also be available. There will be profit from the land and house. It may also increase. Obstacles in government work will be removed. Travels will be pleasant, and there will be success in going abroad. The work will be done on time. You will get the support of friends, and you can get a chance to go on excursions. There will be joy during the festival, and desired tasks will be completed on time. Cooperation will come. The working area will expand.

Love Life: A partner will support you a lot in any matter. Time will be favorable for a love marriage.

Job-Business: Conditions will be favorable for the job. You will get new work, which you will complete on time. The workplace environment can be positive and in your favor.

Health: Health will be good in every way. There will be relief for some chronic diseases. If you keep the routine regular, then you will not face any problems this month.

November

Ganesha says income will decrease at the beginning of this month. There will be delays and obstacles in the work. After that time will improve and the time will speed up. Plans will be successful, and you will get support from friends. The economic base will be strong, and the benefits of government schemes will be available. Will be interested in the work. Will meet friends. There will be happiness from all sides. In disputed matters, the side will be strong and the work will be completed on time.

Love Life: In love relationships also there can also be objections to each other. In love relationships, the situation of hearing will remain.

Job-Business: It's time to stay calm on the job. Time will be good for business. You may get a chance to do an occupation in a new area.

Health: If you are allergic to anything, then you have to be careful. Neck pain and health will feel weak.

December

Ganesha says Plans will be successful this month, and there will be a plethora of work. Income will also improve, and you will receive good news. Those who work for the benefit of society will get fame. You will get support from your family. Suddenly, the work pressure will increase. Busyness will be excessive. There will be interest in the work, and the results will also be pleasant. You will receive support from your life partner, and pending tasks will move forward quickly. Friends will remain friendly. The working area will expand. Will be involved in religious travel or work.

Love Life: Time can be somewhat misunderstood by lovers. Time will put tension in love relationships.

Job-Business: Both the scope and speed of business can increase. There are chances of getting profit from the business continuously and expanding it.

Health: Take special care of your health. There will be some improvement in chronic diseases, but there may be complaints of tension and pain.