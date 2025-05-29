On June 8, 2025, the Sun will enter Mrigashira Nakshatra while in Taurus. Following this, it will transit into Gemini on June 15.

On June 8, 2025, the Sun will transit into Mrigashira Nakshatra at 7:26 AM while in Taurus and subsequently enter Gemini on June 15, 2025. In Vedic astrology, the Sun is considered the element of the soul, self-confidence, and leadership. Mrigashira Nakshatra, being under the influence of Mars and the Moon, enhances creativity and an exploratory nature.

The Sun's transit in Gemini promotes intellect, communication, and sociability. This transit will be particularly beneficial for certain zodiac signs. Specifically, beneficial opportunities will arise in their career, health, and social life.

From June 8 to June 14, the Sun will be in Mrigashira Nakshatra in Taurus. Taurus is the sign of Venus, which is related to happiness and prosperity, while Mrigashira Nakshatra is the element of creativity and new opportunities. From June 15, the Sun will move into Gemini, the sign of Mercury, which is related to communication, intellect, and business. The effect of this transit will be on different houses of different zodiac signs. Let's find out which zodiac signs this transit of Sun will be auspicious for and what to do during this time.

The lord of Aries is Mars, which is the element of courage and energy. From June 8, the Sun will be in your second house in Mrigashira Nakshatra, which is related to wealth and speech. From June 15, the Sun will transit into Gemini in the third house of courage and communication. Due to this transit, your income will increase. There will be opportunities for promotion in the job. Your speech will be effective, which will give you an advantage in social and professional life. New projects can start in business. However, avoid being overconfident.

The lord of Leo is the Sun, which is the element of self-confidence and leadership. From June 8, the Sun will be in your tenth house in Mrigashira Nakshatra, which is related to career and fame. From June 15, the Sun will transit into Gemini in the eleventh house, which is related to income and social circle. Due to this transit, there are possibilities of promotion in the job and expansion in business. The social circle will expand. You will meet new influential people. Health will improve. However, avoid arrogance.

The lord of Libra is Venus, who is the element of happiness and love. From June 8, the Sun will be in your eighth house in Mrigashira Nakshatra, which is related to transformation and deep research. From June 15, the Sun will transit into Gemini in the ninth house, which is related to luck and travel. This transit will bring success in foreign travel or work related to foreign countries. You will get new opportunities in your career. Spiritual interest will increase. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. However, avoid making hasty decisions.

The lord of Sagittarius is Jupiter, who is the element of knowledge and prosperity. From June 8, the Sun will be in your sixth house in Mrigashira Nakshatra, which is related to enemies and health. From June 15, the Sun will transit into Gemini in the seventh house, which is related to partnerships and relationships. This transit will bring victory over enemies. Health will improve. Partnerships in business will be profitable. There will be sweetness in love and married life. Avoid unnecessary arguments.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.