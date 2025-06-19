Sawan 2025 is highly anticipated. Find out when Sawan month begins and ends in 2025, the number of Mondays, and other important details about this holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva.

When will Sawan 2025 start?: Sawan is the month of devotion to Lord Shiva. Worship performed during this month yields multiplied results. Every devotee wants to know when Sawan month will start in 2025, how long it will last, and how many Mondays it will have. Find out every detail about Sawan 2025 below…

When will Sawan 2025 start?

According to the Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Shravan (Sawan) month will begin on July 10th, Thursday, at 02:06 AM and will last until July 11th, Friday, at 02:08 AM. Since the sunrise of Pratipada Tithi will be on July 11th, the Shravan month will commence on this day. This holy month of Shravan will continue until August 9th, Saturday.

Sawan 2025 Somvar (Monday) List

- According to the Panchang, there will be 4 Mondays in Sawan 2025. The first Monday of Sawan 2025 will be on July 14th. Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on this day due to Chaturthi Tithi.

- The second Monday of Sawan will be on July 21st. This Monday will also be special as Kamika Ekadashi fast will be observed, making it an auspicious day for Lord Vishnu's worship.

- The third Monday of Sawan will be on July 28th. Vinayaki Chaturthi fast will be observed on this day due to Chaturthi Tithi.

- The last Monday of Sawan will be on August 4th. The procession of Lord Mahakal will be taken out in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on all four Mondays.

Special Fasts and Festivals of Sawan 2025

- July 24th, Thursday - Hariyali Amavasya

- July 27th, Sunday - Hariyali Teej

- July 29th, Tuesday - Nag Panchami

- August 5th, Tuesday - Pavitra Ekadashi

- August 9th, Saturday - Raksha Bandhan



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.