A person lives life by being compatible with another person. Differences arise in relationships, but there are two such numbers whose differences lead to hatred. About them and why love and marriage between them don't last long.

One Rahu and the other Guru

Of the two numbers, one is related to Rahu and the other to Guru. They are considered enemy planets to each other, which is why people of this number face problems in their relationships.

Marriage doesn't go well

The marriage of people with the 3rd element and the 4th element does not go well. People born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, and 30th of any month have the 3rd element, and those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, and 31st have the 4th element. There is definitely an attraction between these two element numbers. They fall in love, but when it comes to being together, many ideological differences begin to come to the fore.

People with the number 3

Talking about the nature of people with the number 3, they are ambitious and visionary. Their outlook is very positive. They give great importance to moral values. They are inclined towards spirituality.

Nature of number 4

Being related to Rahu, these people are rebellious and have independent thoughts. They always want to do something new. First, they study any work deeply and then proceed. Sometimes these people become aggressive and start to be offensive. They openly oppose things they don't like.

How is the relationship?

There is a difference in the nature of the people of these two numbers. This difference brings conflict in their relationship. One likes rules, but the other keeps breaking them. Their different thoughts take them in two different directions. For this reason, they are not compatible with each other.

Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.