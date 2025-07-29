Mercury, currently in Cancer, transits into Pushya Nakshatra on July 29. This transit brings significant positive changes for certain zodiac signs.

In astrology, Mercury is considered the planet of intellect, communication, business, and logic. Mercury changes its constellation every 15 to 20 days. This change in Mercury's position affects all 12 zodiac signs differently. On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 4:17 PM, Mercury will enter Pushya Nakshatra while in Cancer. The ruling planet of Pushya Nakshatra is Saturn, and its deity is Brihaspati (Jupiter).

This is considered very auspicious. This nakshatra symbolizes prosperity, stability, and spiritual growth. This transit of Mercury is especially beneficial for some zodiac signs, as the combination of Mercury's sensitivity in Cancer and the sattvic nature of Pushya Nakshatra yields auspicious results.

Mercury is the planet of communication, intellect, business, and analytical skills. The ruling planet of Cancer is the Moon. During this transit, Mercury's volatility is balanced by the calm and stable energy of Pushya Nakshatra, benefiting certain zodiac signs in career, education, business, and social life. Let's find out which zodiac signs will benefit from this nakshatra change?

Gemini

For Gemini, this transit of Mercury affects the second house. This relates to wealth, speech, and family. Mercury is the ruling planet of Gemini. For this reason, this transit is especially auspicious for Geminis. The stability of Pushya Nakshatra and Mercury's intellectual power will give Geminis success in communication and finance. People related to writing, education, journalism, or marketing will get special benefits from this transit. Your sweetness and effectiveness of speech will increase, which will help in making presentations and conversations effective. You may receive financially stuck money, and new investment opportunities will emerge. Harmony in the family will increase, and respect will increase through social connections.

Virgo

For Virgo, this transit of Mercury affects the 11th house. This house relates to gains, social networks, and fulfilling desires. Mercury is the ruling planet of Virgo. For this reason, Mercury's transit offers special benefits to Virgos. The influence of Pushya Nakshatra will further enhance your intellectual abilities, enabling you to achieve your goals. At work, you will receive support from colleagues and superiors, and there is a possibility of success in new projects. Opportunities for business expansion may be available. You can get higher profits, especially in fields related to technology and communication. There is a possibility of financial gain and good returns from old investments. Social connections will increase, which will enhance respect and honor in society.

Libra

For Libra, this transit of Mercury affects the 10th house. This house relates to career and social status. The sattvic energy of Pushya Nakshatra empowers Libras professionally and socially. Working people can get a promotion or new responsibilities in the workplace. There is a possibility of new agreements and partnerships for entrepreneurs. Communication skills will increase, leading to success in meetings and presentations. Your financial situation will strengthen, and pending tasks will be completed, and you will benefit financially. There will be an increase in activity in social life, and there will be happiness and peace in the family.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, this transit of Mercury affects the 9th house. This house relates to luck, higher education, and spirituality. The influence of Pushya Nakshatra focuses Mercury's intellectual energy on spiritual and educational fields. For students, this time will be favorable for success in studies and competitive exams. People engaged in higher education or research can achieve new milestones. Entrepreneurs can benefit from foreign contacts or long-distance business. The financial situation will improve, and increased interest in religious activities will provide mental peace.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.